Trump Confirms Democrats’ Story on Horrific Boat Strike Video

Last week, the Defense Department alleged that the two men could have attempted to radio back to their cartel to continue their drug-trafficking mission. Lawmakers were informed in closed-door briefings that “it was judged that these two people were capable of returning to the fight.” But here, Trump echoes the Democrats’ story that the video shows the exact opposite.

POLITICO: Do you believe the second strike was necessary?



TRUMP: Uhhhh. Well it looked like they were trying to turn back over the boat. But I don't get involved in that. That's up to them. pic.twitter.com/afTFdEI9qZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 9, 2025

“What I saw in that room was one of the most troubling things I’ve seen in my time in public service,” Representative Jim Himes, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, told CNN last week. “You have two individuals [in] clear distress, without any means of locomotion, with a destroyed vessel, [who] were killed by the United States.”

The fallout from this potential war crime has been an exercise in finger-pointing. First, Hegseth claimed the entire story was fabricated, then made a point to blame the order for the second strike onto Admiral Frank Bradley, who was heading the attack. Now Trump—who is above them both—implies that he doesn’t just disagree with the decision, but that his Defense Department is lying about why they even struck twice at all.