Trump Confirms Democrats’ Story on Horrific Boat Strike Video
Donald Trump is verifying one key detail in the video of that second strike.
Not even Trump can bring himself to defend his Defense Department’s second strike on two men in the Caribbean Sea.
“Have you watched the video?” Politico’s Dasha Burns asked Trump in a Monday interview.
“I watch everything, yeah.... I see a lot of things,” Trump replied.
“And do you believe that that second strike was necessary?”
“Well it looked like they were trying to turn back over the boat,” Trump said, contradicting Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s story.” “But I’m not involved in that, that’s up to them,”
Last week, the Defense Department alleged that the two men could have attempted to radio back to their cartel to continue their drug-trafficking mission. Lawmakers were informed in closed-door briefings that “it was judged that these two people were capable of returning to the fight.” But here, Trump echoes the Democrats’ story that the video shows the exact opposite.
“What I saw in that room was one of the most troubling things I’ve seen in my time in public service,” Representative Jim Himes, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, told CNN last week. “You have two individuals [in] clear distress, without any means of locomotion, with a destroyed vessel, [who] were killed by the United States.”
The fallout from this potential war crime has been an exercise in finger-pointing. First, Hegseth claimed the entire story was fabricated, then made a point to blame the order for the second strike onto Admiral Frank Bradley, who was heading the attack. Now Trump—who is above them both—implies that he doesn’t just disagree with the decision, but that his Defense Department is lying about why they even struck twice at all.
Maybe Trump sees the writing on the wall, and is just trying to absolve himself of any guilt before this goes any further. Or maybe he really is tired of Hegseth and his strike first, think later decision-making style. Either way, this saga seems far from over.