North Carolina Ousts Entire Library Board Over Book With Trans Kid
North Carolina is more than happy to wage this pathetic war.
North Carolina’s Randolph County chose to dissolve its entire library board rather than allow a book about a trans child to sit on the shelves.
Last week, the county Board of Commissioners voted 3–2 last week to dismiss every single member of the library board just weeks after they declined to reshelve or remove a picture book titled Call Me Max, a story about a transgender boy who wants to be called by his chosen name in class.
Tami Fitzgerald, head of North Carolina Values Coalition, a conservative group that focuses on religious freedom and drew media attention to the library board’s decision, argued that the book “teaches children that their parents may be wrong about their gender, and that their gender is actually whatever they feel it is.”
“Planting this lie in a child’s mind at a young age can lead them down a harmful path of social and medical transitioning,” she told The Washington Post.
Kyle Lukoff, a trans man and the book’s author, thinks this is just another attempt from Trump’s GOP to muzzle his community.
“Policies can be helpful, but this is ultimately a question of power,” he said. “If there are people in power who simply believe trans people don’t belong in their communities or the world at large, they will simply twist those policies to try and make it a reality.”
Randolph County went overwhelmingly for President Trump in the last election. This draconian reaction to a book about gender identity is par for the course in the petty culture war his base has been waging.