MAGA Conveniently Pretends Bondi Beach Shooting Hero Wasn’t Muslim
The bystander who disarmed one of the gunmen in the deadly attack at Australia’s Bondi Beach was in fact Muslim, whether the far-right likes it or not.
The far-right is claiming that Ahmed al-Ahmed, the bystander who intervened in the deadly, antisemitic mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration in Bondi Beach, Australia, this weekend was a Christian—and not a Muslim—to justify their Islamophobia.
“The media keeps saying the man who disarmed the Muslim terrorist in Australia today is also a Muslim who owns a fruit stand,” far-right commentator Laura Loomer wrote Sunday on X. “Credible reports suggest the man is actually a Lebanese or Coptic Christian. Don’t fall for the propaganda.”
“He is a Christian Maronite! The hero that stopped one of the terrorists in Australia is called Ahmad Al Ahmad. The Anti-Israel mobs celebrated him being a Muslim, as if that made the terror attack less terrible,” a large account called “Hamas Atrocities” wrote. “But he is not a Muslim! He is a Christian Maronite!”
“The hero who disarmed the T*rrorist in Australia is a Christian. NOT a muslim,” said another account.
This was debunked quickly. In reality, al-Ahmed—who tackled and disarmed one of the gunmen in a shocking act of heroism—is a Muslim immigrant from Syria who owns a fruit shop, as confirmed by The Jerusalem Post and al-Ahmed’s family.
“He’s been here since 2006, and he’s an Australian citizen.... My son is a hero. He served with the police and the central security forces,” al-Ahmed’s father told an Australian news broadcast. “His conscience and his soul compelled him to pounce on one of the terrorists and rid him of his weapon.”
The 43-year-old father of two was shot twice after disarming one of the shooters and is currently in the hospital recovering.