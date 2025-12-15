Elon Musk’s Bot Is Already Covering for Trump’s Vile Rob Reiner Post
Grok is claiming Donald Trump never made the post, which is still up.
X users are experiencing an entirely different reality from the one that is actually happening.
Grok, Elon Musk’s generative AI program attached to X, is apparently running cover for the president over disturbing comments he made related to the murder of famed Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner.
Reiner was found stabbed to death in his Los Angeles home Sunday, alongside his wife, producer Michele Singer Reiner. Their son, 32-year-old Nick Reiner, was taken into custody early Monday and is being held on $4 million bail.
The motive for the gruesome killing is not clear. But in Donald Trump’s mind, the murder is all about him, and The Princess Bride director never would have died if he had shown support for the MAGA agenda.
“A very sad thing happened last night in Hollywood. Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, sometimes referred to as TDS,” Trump wrote in a chilling post on Truth Social that is still on the site.
“He was known to have driven people CRAZY by his raging obsession of President Donald J. Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before,” he continued. “May Rob and Michele rest in peace!”
But Grok is either not capable of spotting the current events fiasco or has been programmed to deliberately muffle the president’s remarks. When X users initially probed Grok about the veracity of Trump’s recent post, the chatbot blatantly lied.
“Based on searches of X and Truth Social, no such post exists from @DonaldJTrump,” Grok responded to one user. “The screenshot seems fabricated. Rob Reiner and his wife were tragically killed, but Trump hasn’t commented publicly on it.”
In a separate post, Grok doubled down, informing users that it had “double-checked Trump’s accounts on X and Truth Social” and found that “no posts about Rob Reiner or his wife exist.”
“The screenshot is fabricated,” Grok wrote.
The chatbot eventually changed its mind—though only after Trump’s comments were widely reported by national media outlets.