Trump Vows to Seize Greenland “One Way or the Other”

“If we don’t take Greenland, Russia or China will, and I’m not letting that happen,” Trump said, adding that he would love to make a deal with Denmark to prevent military action because “it’s easier,” but refusing to back down from taking the territory by force.

Trump on Greenland: - If USA does not take Greenland, Russia or China will // One way or the other, we are going to have Greenland

- Trump saved NATO // Maybe NATO would be upset if USA left NATO // Would NATO be there for USA needed it? Not sure it would @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/tOc38cDxSQ — Guy Faulconbridge (@GuyReuters) January 12, 2026

A military seizure of Greenland would threaten the existence of NATO, as Denmark is a signatory to the defense pact along with the U.S. Last week, the leaders of France, Britain, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, and Denmark, all NATO members, issued a joint statement warning that any changes to the status quo aren’t up to the U.S.

“Greenland belongs to its people. It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland,” the statement read, with leaders from Canada and the Netherlands also backing it.