New Video Wrecks Trump Team’s Claims About Minnesota ICE Shooting
A different angle gives more insight into Renee Good’s killing.
A new video shows the minutes leading up to the killing of Renee Good by a federal immigration officer from a new angle—and further casts doubt on the Trump administration’s smears.
The video obtained by CNN Thursday night showed Good’s Honda Pilot arriving at the site of the incident approximately four minutes before the shooting took place. One person appeared to exit Good’s car, before she pulled out into the road perpendicularly. The new footage showed that Good wasn’t fully blocking the street, as cars were able to pass her on either side.
The new video appears to show that ICE arrived suddenly and aggressively, and that Good was not actually blocking their path at all.
Initial footage of the incident, shot from another angle, showed Good wave at the agents and urge them to “go around” her vehicle. Instead, the ICE agents swarmed her vehicle, pulling on the doors and demanding she “get out of the fucking car!” One witness even said that another officer ordered her to leave. When Good attempted to drive away from the group of officers, one officer standing near the front of the vehicle shot her at least three times.
Still, Vice President JD Vance claimed Thursday that Good was a “deranged leftist” that was “part of a broader left-wing network” and “was there to interfere with a legitimate law enforcement operation.”
Members of the Trump administration including Stephen Miller and Kristi Noem claimed that Good was some kind of “domestic terrorist.” And President Donald Trump went so far as to claim she’d run over one of the officers, before he actually watched the video, it seems.
But the video evidence—of which there is a lot—does not support these claims at all. When pressed on this shadowy network to which Good supposedly belonged, Vance replied: “Well, it’s one of those things we’re gonna have to figure out.” Apparently, it may take some time to cook up anything to support his outrageous lies.