New Video Wrecks Trump Team’s Claims About Minnesota ICE Shooting

The new video appears to show that ICE arrived suddenly and aggressively, and that Good was not actually blocking their path at all.

Initial footage of the incident, shot from another angle, showed Good wave at the agents and urge them to “go around” her vehicle. Instead, the ICE agents swarmed her vehicle, pulling on the doors and demanding she “get out of the fucking car!” One witness even said that another officer ordered her to leave. When Good attempted to drive away from the group of officers, one officer standing near the front of the vehicle shot her at least three times.

Still, Vice President JD Vance claimed Thursday that Good was a “deranged leftist” that was “part of a broader left-wing network” and “was there to interfere with a legitimate law enforcement operation.”