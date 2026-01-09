Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Casually Admits He Was Going to Attack Venezuela Again

Hours after the Senate voted to restrict his ability to intervene further in Venezuela, Donald Trump revealed he’d been planning a second attack.

Donald Trump stands at a podium
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Venezuela has apparently saved itself from another U.S. invasion by readily handing over political prisoners to the Trump administration.

Donald Trump revealed Friday that there was a pre-planned arrangement to attack Venezuela a second time, though he noted that the offensive maneuver had since been called off in light of Venezuela’s capitulation with regard to releasing prisoners.

“Venezuela is releasing large numbers of political prisoners as a sign of ‘Seeking Peace.’ This is a very important and smart gesture,” Trump posted on Truth Social early Friday morning.

“The U.S.A. and Venezuela are working well together, especially as it pertains to rebuilding, in a much bigger, better, and more modern form, their oil and gas infrastructure,” Trump continued. “Because of this cooperation, I have cancelled the previously expected second Wave of Attacks, which looks like it will not be needed, however, all ships will stay in place for safety and security purposes.”

“At least 100 Billion Dollars will be invested by BIG OIL, all of whom I will be meeting with today at The White House,” he added.

The move comes just hours after five Senate Republicans joined Democrats to advance the War Powers Resolution, which would force Trump to seek congressional approval before conducting any further military offensives in Venezuela. The Senate will carry out a final vote on the bill next week, after which the measure would need to pass the House and then get signed by Trump.

U.S. forces invaded Venezuela early Saturday, bombing its capital Caracas as nearly 200 American troops infiltrated the city to capture its 13-year ruler Nicolas Maduro.

The narrative surrounding Trump’s attack on Venezuela has been wildly different from America’s other foreign intervention efforts. Whereas the George W. Bush administration insisted that its invasion of Iraq was to quell terrorism and suppress the nation’s nuclear capabilities—a claim that was dubiously received by the American public, considering the country was one of the world’s largest suppliers of oil at the time—Trump has been practically eager to fess to reporters that the primary rationale for his own military incursion against Venezuela was, truly, for oil.

On Tuesday, Trump announced that the U.S. would oversee the sale of some 50 million barrels of sanctioned Venezuelan oil, a sale that could be worth as much as $2.5 billion. The following day, Energy Secretary Chris Wright said that America would continue to oversee and sell Venezuelan oil “indefinitely,” even after the government finishes chewing through the Latin American country’s stockpiled oil reserves.

In an interview with The New York Times published Thursday, Trump claimed that the U.S. will likely run Venezuela for years.

“Only time will tell,” Trump said. “We will rebuild it in a very profitable way.”

Adrienne Mahsa Varkiani/
/

Pastor: ICE Let Me Free Because I’m White and It Wouldn’t Be “Fun”

A Minneapolis pastor made a shocking confession about what an ICE agent told him after detaining him.

Three masked ICE agents in Minneapolis
Christopher Juhn/Anadolu/Getty Images

A Minneapolis pastor who joined protests Wednesday after an ICE officer fatally shot a woman in her car said that federal agents handcuffed him and threw him in the back of an SUV—before letting him free because he was white and “it wouldn’t be any fun.”

Pastor Kenny Callaghan, who initially shared his story on Facebook, told MS NOW Thursday that as he went to church the previous morning, he noticed protests were happening about a block away, so he grabbed his whistles to join them. As he was protesting, he said that they heard news of the fatal shooting nearby.

“Before I knew it, I saw ICE agents circling a young woman who appeared to be Hispanic, and so I approached her, and we were at that point chanting, ‘We are not afraid, we are not afraid.’”

Callaghan then said he told ICE officers to take him instead of harassing her. An agent then “came, got in my face, pointed a gun at me, and said, ‘Are you afraid now?’” Callaghan recalled.

After he said he still wasn’t afraid, the officer handcuffed him before putting him into the back of an SUV. “They came back three times and they asked me if I was afraid yet, to which I replied, ‘Hell no, I’m not afraid of you, and I’m never going to be afraid of you.’”

Callaghan said that he asked if he was under arrest after officers asked for him to hand over his identification and his cellphone.

“And then they said to me, ‘Well, you’re white, you won’t be any fun anyway. You can get out of the car.’”

ICE hasn’t confirmed the details of this confrontation. However, under the Trump administration, the Department of Homeland Security has been sharing increasingly white nationalist content, and ICE has skipped over proper vetting procedures in an aggressive push to ramp up its numbers.

Callaghan said he was stunned by the interaction, but takes hope in the mass crowd of protesters who are showing up.

“I was grateful to be there and grateful to stand in solidarity with anyone who is marginalized within our society, and will continue to advocate for the rights of my immigrant siblings here in Minneapolis and around the world,” he said.

“I don’t know what happened to me. In my world, I say God empowered me to speak up in that moment.”

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Fumes as Five Republicans Vote to Block Him on Venezuela

President Trump is losing control of Senate Republicans.

Donald Trump speaking
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

President Trump thinks that any Republican who dares to push back on his senseless incursion into Venezuela should “never be elected to office again.”

“Republicans should be ashamed of the Senators that just voted with Democrats in attempting to take away our Powers to fight and defend the United States of America. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Rand Paul, Josh Hawley, and Todd Young should never be elected to office again,” Trump wrote Thursday on Truth Social. “This Vote greatly hampers American Self Defense and National Security, impeding the President’s Authority as Commander in Chief.”

This comes as the Republicans named—along with Senate Democrats—voted 52–47 to advance the War Powers Resolution, which would force Trump to seek Congress’s approval before conducting any further uniliteral military offensives in Venezuela. A final Senate vote on the legislation is expected next week, and it would then need to pass the House and be signed by Trump himself—making it unlikely it will actually become law.

Trump’s poor-tempered response—which may kneecap his own party given that Collins is up for reelection this year—only goes to show why he should not have unfettered ability to engage in war.

“In any event, and despite their ‘stupidity,’ the War Powers Act is Unconstitutional, totally violating Article II of the Constitution, as all Presidents, and their Departments of Justice, have determined before me,” Trump continued, maintaining that Article II gives him the inherent power to go to war. “Nevertheless, a more important Senate Vote will be taking place next week on this very subject.”

Collins, the only senator on the list up for reelection, seemed unfazed.

“The President obviously is unhappy with the vote,” she said, according to Semafor’s Burgess Everett. “I guess this means that he would prefer to have Governor Mills or somebody else.”

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Tulsi Gabbard Had No Clue What Trump Was Doing in Venezuela

But Vice President JD Vance denied that Donald Trump kept his top intelligence official out of the Venezuela planning.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard sits in Donald Trump’s Cabinet meeting
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

Did President Donald Trump actually cut Tulsi Gabbard out of the White House’s preparations to invade Venezuela?

Starting last summer, the White House began excluding Trump’s director of national intelligence from the government’s plans to kidnap Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. Vice President JD Vance denied the reporting later that day.

A few White House aides even joked that Gabbard’s title as “DNI” stood for “Do Not Invite,” three people told Bloomberg. A White House spokesperson denied that the director was actually a punchline.

In the days preceding the large-scale operation, Gabbard posted from Hawaii, hundreds of miles away from Trump’s makeshift situation room at his Mar-a-Lago estate. “My heart is filled with gratitude, aloha and peace,” she wrote in a post on X, as the president prepared to invade.

Gabbard was reportedly kept in the dark because in the past, she had repeatedly expressed her strong disapproval of American intervention—specifically in Venezuela.

In January 2019, she wrote on X that the United States “needs to stay out of Venezuela.” A few weeks later, she wrote that the U.S. “needs to stop using our military for regime change & stop intervening in Venezuela’s military.”

She voiced her criticism again a few months after that. “Throughout history, every time the US topples a foreign country’s dictator/government, the outcome has been disastrous,” she wrote. “Civil war/military intervention in Venezuela will wreak death & destruction to Venezuelan people, and increase tensions that threaten our national security.”

Days after the Venezuela operation, Gabbard finally posted a brief statement on X.

“President Trump promised the American people he would secure our borders, confront narcoterrorism, dangerous drug cartels, and drug traffickers,” she wrote. “Kudos to our servicemen and women and intelligence operators for their flawless execution of President Trump’s order to deliver on his promise thru Operation Absolute Resolve.”

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

JD Vance Makes Heinous Claim About Minnesota ICE Shooting Victim

Apparently Renee Good was “brainwashed.”

Vice President JD Vance gestures and speaks
Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Trump administration is sticking with ICE.

Vice President JD Vance on Thursday vehemently defended a federal agent’s decision to kill Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, shifting blame to practically every entity beyond the ICE agent that held the gun—including Good herself.

During a hostile White House press conference, Vance claimed that Good had been “brainwashed” by left-wing politics, and argued that the 37-year-old mother was to blame for her own death.

“There’s a part of me that feels very, very sad for this woman. Not just because she lost her life but because I think that she is a victim of left-wing ideology,” Vance said.

“What young mother shows up and decides they are going to throw their car in front of ICE officers that are enforcing legitimate law? You have to be brainwashed to get to that point to where you’re willing—not just to protest, that’s fine—but throw your vehicle in front of law enforcement officers,” he continued, adding that he believed “to get to that point you have to be radicalized in a very, very sad way.”

Yet administration officials—and fans of the president’s violent immigration agenda—seem to be the only ones who interpreted video footage of the attack that way.

Video evidence of the incident suggested Good was letting other vehicles pass her on the road before she pulled out, in an attempt to comply with ICE’s orders, but was momentarily halted when the masked agents approached her window.

As she began to move her vehicle away from the agents, an officer standing in front of the red Honda Pilot sidestepped the car, moving toward her open driver-side window before he pulled the trigger multiple times, video recording illustrates.

The officer then extended his arm and chased after the vehicle, signaling that he was not injured. Her SUV then accelerated down the road, seemingly uncontrolled, before smashing into several parked vehicles.

The Minnesota Star-Tribune reported Thursday that the attacking ICE agent is named Jonathan Ross.

Agents then prevented her petrified neighbors from assisting her, one of whom identified themselves as a physician.

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

Eyewitnesses to the shooting told MPR News that Good posed “no threat” to the agents.

But Vance insisted on excoriating reporters who verbally described the attack the way it was depicted.

“You still believe that she deliberately tried to ram him despite this video?” prompted one incredulous reporter.

“We’re not going to get the chance to ask this woman what was going on,” Vance replied. “But she accelerated in a way where she rammed into the guy.

“Everybody that is repeating the lie that this is some innocent woman who was out for a drive in Minneapolis, when a law enforcement officer shot at her, you should be ashamed of yourselves,” he added.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

JD Vance Throws Hissy Fit Over Coverage of Minnesota ICE Shooting

The vice president was furious that news outlets portrayed the shooting victim as, well, a victim.

Vice President JD Vance gestures and speaks at the podium of the White House press briefing room
Alex Wong/Getty Images

JD Vance had a complete meltdown Thursday over the media’s coverage of an ICE shooting in Minneapolis that left a U.S. citizen dead.

At a White House press briefing, Vance’s remarks went off the rails while he lectured the press about not writing headlines the way he wants them to.

“‘Outrage After ICE Officer Kills US Citizen in Minneapolis,’” Vance said, reading a headline from CNN. “Well, that’s one way to put it—and that is the way that many people in the corporate media have put this attack in the last 24 hours. And I say attack very, very intentionally.”

“The way that the media, by and large, has reported this story has been an absolute disgrace, and it puts our law enforcement officers at risk every single day,” Vance said, before launching into an outrageous rant about a very neutral headline.

“What that headline leaves out is the fact that that very ICE officer nearly had his life ended, dragged by a car six months ago, 34 stitches in his leg, so you think maybe he’s a little bit sensitive about somebody ramming him with an automobile?” Vance vented.

“What that headline leaves out is that that woman was there to interfere with a legitimate law enforcement operation in the United States of America,” he continued. “What that headline leaves out is that that woman is part of a broader left-wing network to attack, to dox, to assault, and to make it impossible for our ICE officers to do their job.”

Setting aside Vance’s absurd suggestion that any officer hurt in the line of duty has a free pass to shoot dead civilians if they get scared, the vice president left out that there is no actual evidence to support any of his claims.

There is no evidence to suggest that Renee Good was attempting to impede law enforcement, and there is no evidence that she was connected to a “left-wing network” of activists. In fact, Good’s ex-husband told reporters that she was not an activist, but a mom who had just dropped her child off at school.

Footage of the incident showed Good, who was blocking traffic, wave at the agents and urge them to “go around” her vehicle. Instead, the ICE agents swarmed her vehicle, pulling on the doors and demanding she “get out of the fucking car!” One witness even said that another officer ordered her to leave. When Good attempted to drive away from the group of officers, one officer standing in front of the vehicle shot her in the head at least three times.

But even if everything Vance was saying was true—and multiple videos indicate it’s not—that would not mean that Good should be killed. The penalty for not complying with ICE cannot be death.

“If the media wants to tell the truth, they ought to tell the truth,” Vance raged Thursday. It seems that what he really meant was, “If the media wants to tell the truth, they ought to say what I want to hear.”

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Kash Patel’s FBI Cuts Minnesota Out of ICE Shooting Investigation

Minnesota officials are shocked by the way they have been totally shut out from the investigation.

FBI Director Kash Patel speaks at a press conference
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Kash Pate’s FBI is restricting Minnesota investigators from accessing evidence related to ICE’s fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good on Wednesday in Minneapolis. 

While the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was originally set to investigate Good’s killing, the FBI’s refusal to cooperate has forced them to withdraw from the process entirely. And that lack of FBI cooperation is likely intended to obstruct what seems grimly apparent: that Good was brutally shot and killed in her own neighborhood for virtually nothing. 

“Without complete access to the evidence, witnesses and information collected, we cannot meet the investigative standards that Minnesota law and the public demands. As a result, the BCA has reluctantly withdrawn from the investigation,” the BCA said. “BCA Force Investigations Unit was designed to ensure consistency, accountability and public confidence, none of which can be achieved without full cooperation and jurisdictional clarity.”  

Minnesota and Minneapolis officials have condemned the decision. “We have learned that the Trump administration has now denied the state that ability to participate in the investigation. And I want to make this as clear as possible to everyone: Minnesota must be part of this investigation,” Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said. 

The FBI will now have full control over the investigation. 

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Has a Bonkers New Plan to Win Over Greenland Residents

Donald Trump continues to scheme up ways to acquire the Danish territory.

Donald Trump raises his hand while speaking into a microphone
Alex Wong/Getty Images

The White House is floating a novel scheme in its quest to annex Greenland: outright bribery.

U.S. officials are reportedly mulling over the possibility of paying Greenlanders up to $100,000 each in order to acquire the Arctic outpost, according to four insiders that spoke with Reuters Thursday. White House aides were involved in the discussions, which proposed individual payments between $10,000 to $100,000 per islander.

Roughly 57,000 people reside in Greenland, a self-governing territory within the kingdom of Denmark. Local leaders have repeatedly stated their disinterest in joining the 50 states, going so far as completely reshuffling their Parliament in March to prioritize opposing the U.S. after a landslide election win for the island’s pro-independence movement.

If Greenlanders somehow changed their mind after months of intimidation and militaristic threats by the White House, then the payment plan could cost U.S. taxpayers as much as $5.7 billion.

What exactly the White House stands to gain from controlling Greenland isn’t clear, particularly because myriad existing treaties already give the U.S. unfettered access to Greenland as a military base.

Nonetheless, Donald Trump has been fixated on the idea since at least 2019, when he told reporters that the arrangement could be handled as a “large real estate deal.”

In recent weeks, the president’s threats have escalated in fervor and frequency. In an interview with The Atlantic published Sunday—just a day after he ordered U.S. forces to bomb Venezuela, raid Caracas, and abduct Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro—Trump said: “We do need Greenland, absolutely. We need it for defense.”

Even White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt couldn’t muster a logical explanation for the president’s Greenland obsession during a press conference Wednesday, vaguely suggesting that the acquisition would be beneficial for national security purposes, citing China and Russia. She did not provide any specific details as to how the U.S. would be able to make better use of the island beyond its current treaty arrangement.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Minneapolis Cancels School After Federal Agents Attack Students

A horrifying immigration raid at a high school in Minnesota has caused the entire school district to cancel class.

Border Patrol agents (faces unpictured) slam someone into the snow, face-down.
Kerem YUCEL/AFP/Getty Images
Border Patrol agents detain a person near Roosevelt High School during dismissal time, Minneapolis, on January 7.

Minneapolis Public Schools have canceled all classes for the rest of the week after a horrifying Border Patrol raid at a local high school, following a fatal ICE shooting of an unarmed woman.

Border Patrol agents pepper-sprayed, tackled, and handcuffed people on the grounds of Minneapolis’s Roosevelt High School on Wednesday—just hours after ICE officers shot and killed Renee Nicole Good.

“The guy, I’m telling him like, ‘Please step off the school grounds,’ and this dude comes up and bumps into me and then tells me that I pushed him, and he’s trying to push me, and he knocked me down,” a school official told MPR News. “They don’t care. They’re just animals … I’ve never seen people behave like this.”

MPR News reports that even high schoolers were caught in the crossfire of the ICE raid, although most gathered in the library for safety.

Roosevelt Principal Christian Ledesma told parents that he “instituted a lockout due to law enforcement presence outside of our school involving a vehicle that stopped near our building” after dismissal, and that teachers and students “witnessed law enforcement engage with people at Roosevelt.”

“I think school property should be off-limits. I think our kids need to feel safe at school,” said Kate Winkel, who lives near the school and witnessed Border Patrol snatch a person into their vehicle. “The federal government doesn’t need to attack schools.”

This comes as federal agents escalate their aggression against Minnesotans protesting Good’s death.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Airline Cuts Ties With ICE Over Deportation Flights

Avelo Airlines found out the hard way that its partnership with ICE was bad for business.

People protest against Avelo Airlines outside Albany International Airport in Albany, New York
Jim Franco/Albany Times Union/Getty Images

At least one airline has decided to stop flying for ICE.

Avelo Airlines, the primary commercial air fleet that has carried out the Trump administration’s mass deportation agenda, canceled its contract with the federal government on Tuesday. In an email to employees, CEO Andrew Levy said that Avelo’s arrangement with the government had only offered “short-term benefits” at a cost to the company’s long-term reputation.

“We moved a portion of our fleet into a government program which promised more financial stability but placed us in the center of a political controversy,” Levy wrote in the email, obtained by CNBC. “The program provided short-term benefits but ultimately did not deliver enough consistent and predictable revenue to overcome its operational complexity and costs.”

Protests took place across the country at Avelo’s commercial bases when the company signed on to work with ICE back in May.

In an attempt to salvage its business, Avelo said in its new announcement it would no longer work with the agency and would close its base outside Phoenix on January 27. But significant damage must have already been done to the company’s financials, as it announced it would additionally shutter Avelo bases at North Carolina’s Raleigh-Durham and Wilmington airports, slashing jobs and canceling commercial flights in the process.

“With the closure of the Mesa base, government flying has concluded. For the record, there was never a contract with DHS, ICE or the federal government,” company spokesperson Courtney Goff told NBC Connecticut.

But ICE still has several other companies it can turn to to unceremoniously ship people out of the country, such as CSI Aviation, a charter service that subcontracts flights from GlobalX and Eastern Air Express. The Department of Homeland Security awarded CSI more than $673 million for the 2026 fiscal year.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington