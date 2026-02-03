Not a Single Republican Shows Up to Hear Renee Good’s Brothers Testify
Republicans apparently aren’t interested in hearing the testimony of Renee Good’s brothers after an ICE agent killed her in Minneapolis.
Not a single Republican member of Congress showed up to the public forum held by Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal and Representative Robert Garcia on the violence inflicted by federal immigration agents, featuring testimony from the brothers of Renee Good, who was shot and killed by ICE agent Jonathan Ross in Minneapolis last month.
“With us in spirit are also Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti. In spirit. They should be here in person, but they were murdered. They were murdered by their own government. They were killed in cold blood,” Blumenthal said to open up the forum on Tuesday, before turning to Good’s brothers. “I can only imagine how painful it must be for you to see that image of your sister. Which speaks to your courage. Your guts. Your grit and determination to be here today.”
Also testifying were Marimar Martinez, who was shot five times by customs agents in Chicago; Aliya Rahman, who was violently detained by agents in Minneapolis while trying to go to the doctor; and Martin Daniel Rascon, who was shot at by Border Patrol in California while driving with his family.
Other Democrats who joined the hearing included Senators Amy Klobuchar and Dick Durbin as well as Representatives Yassamin Ansari, Shontel Brown, Emily Randall, Melanie Stansbury, Suhas Subramanyam, and Rashida Tlaib.
This story has been updated.