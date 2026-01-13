Prosecutors Quit After Order Targeting Minneapolis ICE Victim’s Widow
The Department of Justice wants to investigate the wife Renee Good left behind, instead of keeping the focus on the ICE agent who killed her.
Six Minnesota prosecutors have resigned from the Justice Department over an investigation into the widow of Renee Good, who was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis last week.
Among those who quit Tuesday was Joseph H. Thompson, who oversaw a Minnesota fraud investigation last year that has garnered increased attention from the Trump administration in recent weeks. According to The New York Times, Thompson, a career attorney with the DOJ, objected to senior department officials pressing for a criminal investigation into Good’s wife, Becca, as well as to the department’s decision to shut out state officials from the investigation into Good’s killing.
Thompson had sought to work with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which reviews police shootings in the state, to investigate the shootings, but was shot down by his DOJ superiors. Thompson was also upset that Good’s shooting was not being investigated as a civil rights matter.
Three other senior prosecutors who resigned were Harry Jacobs, Melinda Williams and Thomas Calhoun-Lopez. Jacobs was Thompson’s deputy on the fraud investigation, while Calhoun-Lopez oversaw a violent and major crimes unit. Thompson, Jacobs, Williams, and Calhoun-Lopez declined to discuss their resignations with the Times.
Federal agents were already known to be investigating Good’s previous activism in a grotesque attempt to blame her for her own murder and exonerate the ICE agent who shot her, Jonathan Ross. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has described Good as a “domestic terrorist,” President Trump has called her and her wife “professional agitators,” and Vice President JD Vance has said she was “brainwashed.”
Now, it seems that the Trump administration’s handling of Good’s shooting, and desire to target her rather than charge any federal agents, is getting backlash from within the DOJ. While that might not dissuade the White House, it will at least expose how much the president’s immigration enforcement is violating the law.