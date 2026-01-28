FBI Raids Georgia Election Office as Trump Expands Attack on Democracy
Trump’s revenge quest over the 2020 election has reached its next stage.
The FBI is carrying out a search warrant at an election office in Fulton County, Georgia, related to the 2020 election.
The search is taking place at the Fulton County Elections Hub & Operations Center, the FBI said Wednesday, but did not provide any details about the search, adding that the investigation was still ongoing. The building has served as storage space for election equipment as well as office space for multiple Fulton County agencies since it opened in 2023.
The Justice Department sued the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections last year, claiming that the office hadn’t complied with a subpoena demanding “used and void ballots, stubs of all ballots, signature envelopes, and corresponding envelope digital files from the 2020 General Election in Fulton County.”
This is a developing story.