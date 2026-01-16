New Evidence Reveals Renee Good Was Still Alive When ICE Blocked Medic

“Do you have the numbers of how many American citizens were killed at the hands of illegal aliens who ICE is trying to remove from this country? I bet you don’t.… I bet you never even read about Laken Riley or Jocelyn Nungaray, or all of the innocent Americans who are killed at the hands of illegal aliens,” she said, referencing the same two murders the GOP has been talking about for over a year. “Shame on people like you in the media, who have a crooked view.”

LEAVITT: Why was Renee Good unfortunately and tragically killed?



REPORTER: Because an ICE agent acted recklessly and killed her unjustifiably



LEAVITT: Oh, ok. So you're a biased reporters with a biased opinion. You're a left-wing hack. pic.twitter.com/HVyLptX3D7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 15, 2026

Leavitt calling this man a hack—when the Trump administration has gone out of its way to fill its Cabinet and press corps with them—is beyond irony. More importantly, it appears that Leavitt and the general GOP plan to stick to their narrative of Good as some crazed antifa activist who was trying to mow down ICE agents with her car. That could not be further from the truth, and we know that. It is critical for leaders at every level to combat that rhetoric.

“[Press secretary Leavitt] can posture all she wants,” The New Republic’s Greg Sargent commented on X. “But asking how the following—tons of US citizens detained; many deaths in ICE custody; killing of Renee Good—square w/the claim that ICE is doing everything correctly is a perfectly legitimate question that she is plainly unable to answer.”