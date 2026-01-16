New Evidence Reveals Renee Good Was Still Alive When ICE Blocked Medic
ICE’s defense on the horrific Minneapolis killing is falling apart.
Renee Good was still alive when ICE agents were blocking a physician from tending to her.
New records from emergency responders obtained by The New York Times show that Good was not breathing but had an irregular pulse when local medics arrived at the scene, and had no pulse by the time they removed her from her car. This comes after an initial video captured by bystanders showed ICE agents screaming at a medic who offered help as Good lay dying in her car.
“Can I go check a pulse?” a man said after Good was shot, his hands in the air.
“No! Back up!” an ICE agent told him.
“I’m a physician!”
“I don’t care!” the agent replied, before another came up and said they had their own EMS on the way. They arrived and performed CPR on Good—who had two gunshots in her chest and one on her arm—before taking her to the hospital, where she later died.
While it’s unclear if those extra seconds would have helped, it’s abundantly clear that Good shouldn’t have been shot and killed in the first place.