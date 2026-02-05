Trump Says It’s His Right to Use DOJ as His Personal Law Firm

“And then they say, ‘Donald Trump is using the Justice Department to get even,’” Trump parroted through his teeth. “And I don’t. But wouldn’t I have a right to?

“Think of it. There’s never been a president in history treated the way I got treated,” he added.

But Trump does not have a right to utilize the DOJ for his personal whims. In the aftermath of former President Richard Nixon’s Watergate scandal, Attorney General Griffin Bell laid out new bedrock principles in order to prevent the agency’s independence from crumbling under the pressure of the White House.