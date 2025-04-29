What It’s Like to Be a Trans Federal Employee Under Trump

But testosterone is classified as a controlled substance, so he can’t get more beyond the limits of his prescription. Instead, he’s taking a bit less than what he’s prescribed to slowly build up a stockpile. He worries that, at some point, his federal insurance could stop covering it. Maybe someone will notice that his Social Security account says female and yet he’s being prescribed testosterone. Maybe he’ll get fired through a reduction in force and his monthly cost will shoot from $5 with insurance to $100 without. In any of those instances, “I would like to have some time to figure that out before I start spiraling,” he said.

Federal employees have all been on a roller-coaster ride since President Donald Trump was reelected, waiting for DOGE to come knocking on their agency’s door or for mass layoffs to hit without warning. Trans federal employees have to deal with all of that chaos while working for a government that is openly antagonistic to their very being. On his first day in office, Trump signed an executive order rolling back protections for trans people; a week later, he signed one barring them from the military (which has, so far, been blocked by the courts) and another threatening to revoke funding from hospitals that provide gender-affirming care. I spoke to five trans federal employees across different agencies and locations. They all have their unique worries and situations, but one thing is clear: It is taking a huge toll on trans people to work for a regime hell-bent on erasing their identities.

Every trans federal employee I spoke to said things changed for them at the exact same moment: Election Day. They didn’t have to wait until Trump started signing executive orders or their agencies told them to erase their pronouns from their emails. They knew what was coming right away. Election Day was when “immense grief just broke down the door and flew through,” said Rian, who works for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. “Those who were truly targeted were the ones who needed to really pay attention to what he was saying.” Felix, who works on a high-profile program on Hill Air Force Base in Utah, thought to himself, “I have no security anymore. I have zero. I’m not secure at all, and I’m not safe here.”