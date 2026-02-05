Tulsi Gabbard’s Team Took a Bunch of Voting Machines in Puerto Rico
The director of national intelligence’s latest investigation has been exposed.
Tulsi Gabbard somehow thinks that there is a matter of national security involving voting machines in Puerto Rico.
Reuters reports that the director of national intelligence sent a team to the U.S. territory in May to investigate voting machines as part of claims that Venezuela hacked them. The investigation ultimately did not produce any evidence for that claim, unnamed sources told the publication.
Gabbard’s office confirmed the investigation to Reuters, but denied it had any links to Venezuela, claiming that its purpose was to uncover vulnerabilities in voting machines there. Her team seized some of the machines and voting machine data as part of the investigation, calling it “standard practice in forensics analysis.”
“[The office of the director of national intelligence] found extremely concerning cyber security and operational deployment practices that pose a significant risk to U.S. elections,” the office said in a statement.
President Trump can’t let the 2020 election go, insisting that he actually won and that Democrats used fraud to steal it away. Gabbard appears to be his point person on trying to manufacture evidence for these claims, going to Georgia to seize 2020 ballots and sending her employees to Puerto Rico to seize machines. The end goal of the Trump administration remains unclear, but the president has expressed his wish to take over elections across the country.