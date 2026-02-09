Trump Exposed Watching Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Footage from inside Trump’s golf club Super Bowl party reveals the Bad Bunny half time show played on the big screens.



What a bunch of hypocrites. pic.twitter.com/hF5scOGYek — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) February 9, 2026

“This just proves it’s all performative,” one X user wrote, calling out Trump’s hypocrisy in not even putting on TPUSA’s halftime show. “They stoke the outrage but couldn’t care less as long as the peasants are fighting.”

Trump later confirmed that he watched Bad Bunny instead of Kid Rock, in a classic long, angry Truth Social post Sunday evening.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn’t represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World,” he wrote, apparently fuming. “There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD.”