GOP’s Token Black Guy Says He’s “Praying” Trump’s Obama Video Is Fake
Someone please tell Senator Tim Scott the White House has already defended the video.
Republican Senator Tim Scott says the AI-generated clip President Trump posted depicting Michelle and Barack Obama as monkeys is “the most racist thing” he’s seen from the administration.
“Praying it was fake because it’s the most racist thing I’ve seen out of this White House,” said Scott, the longest-serving Black senator in U.S. history and perhaps the most prominent Black conservative—and Black Trump supporter—in all of Congress. “The President should remove it.”
It is not fake, and Trump has yet to remove it as of this writing. Trump initially posted an election-denialism MAGA brainrot video on Truth Social late Thursday. At around the 59 second mark of the video, a short clip of the Obamas’ heads superimposed on chimp bodies appears, mouths agape while the song “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” plays in the background. The clip has a watermark from the same account that made the AI-generated video of Trump dropping shit on No Kings protesters from a fighter jet.
The White House too has acknowledged the clip and insisted that it couldn’t have been racist because the full clip depicts multiple Democrats as animals from the Lion King movie—never mind that the Obamas are the monkeys.
“This is from an internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle and Democrats as characters from the Lion King,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Politico. “Please stop the fake outrage and report on something today that actually matters to the American public.”
Is that supposed to make this better? The current president of the United States—who spent years falsely claiming the first Black president was not an American—posted a clip that is so absurdly, undeniably racist that it really doesn’t matter what’s in the rest of the clip. The outrage isn’t fake; Trump has just done so many casually reprehensible things that this is just another day for him.