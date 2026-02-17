Noem Pulled Coast Guard Plane off Search and Rescue to Deport People
Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem is under fire for using Coast Guard resources to aid in deportations.
The Coast Guard is the only military branch overseen by DHS, and Noem’s decisions have caused tension with some of the branch’s leaders. Under Noem, the Coast Guard’s aircraft have been used for deportations 10 times as much as under the previous administration, according to sources who spoke with NBC.
“It puts so much stress on the Wing,” a Coast Guard official told the outlet, referencing the branch’s air units.
Noem’s prioritization of deportations has changed the way the military branch operates. One decision she made was to shift Coast Guard resources from a search and rescue mission to find a missing service member last year, shortly after Noem was confirmed as secretary.
When a 23-year-old Coast Guard member went overboard in the Pacific Ocean while serving on cutter Waesche in February 2025, officials scrambled planes and ships to the ocean to find the service member, including a Coast Guard C-130 that was supposed to transport detained immigrants from California to Texas. When Noem learned of this, she personally told Admiral Kevin Lunday, the acting commandant of the Coast Guard, to pull the plane away from the search and rescue mission and back to deportation duty.
A regional commander pulled two other C-27 planes to transport the detainees in order to keep the C-130 in the search mission for an additional hour. But ultimately, after a 190-hour search covering 19,000 square miles, the missing service member wasn’t found.
Search and rescue operations, which used to be the branch’s core mission, now have a diminished priority in the Coast Guard. They are now below counternarcotics and training, as well as deportations, in priority, according to unnamed officials. The branch’s leadership has raised concerns in internal discussions and with people outside of the agency.
Back in May, Noem’s top adviser and rumored boyfriend, Corey Lewandowski, berated Coast Guard flight staff for leaving behind Noem’s heated blanket when she had to switch planes due to a maintenance issue, even firing the pilot of the first plane before rehiring him because there weren’t any other pilots to take Noem home. One former Coast Guard official said that incidents like these contribute to “a general atmosphere of ‘keep your head down; you don’t want to be on the firing line.’”