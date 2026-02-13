Kristi Noem Totally Humiliated Herself Over a Blanket. Yes, Really.
The Homeland Security secretary fired—and then was forced to immediately rehire—a pilot over the blanket.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is under fire for pink-slipping a Coast Guard pilot, and then rehiring them moments later, over a blanket.
Noem and her expired-special-employee chief adviser (and rumored beau) Corey Lewandowski are no strangers to a toxic work environment—rather, they seem to enjoy creating them. The duo are known for frequently berating their senior-level staff and have even demanded that employees submit to polygraph tests as exhibitions of loyalty.
But days after federal agents working under Noem’s purview shot and killed Alex Pretti in Minnesota, the DHS secretary snapped.
A maintenance issue on one of her planes had forced her to land and deboard to another aircraft, The Wall Street Journal reported late Thursday. The sudden switch inspired Lewandowski to fire the U.S. Coast Guard pilot from the first plane, though the pilot’s abilities weren’t the problem: Noem was upset that her blanket had not followed her to her second plane.
The pilot was told to take a commercial flight home when they reached their destination, according to the Journal’s report.
But moments later, Noem had to backtrack on the pilot’s terminated employment, though she didn’t do so in any admission of wrongdoing. Instead, Noem tapped the pilot to fly her around again because “no one else was available to fly them home,” reported the Journal.
A DHS spokeswoman declined to address the episode but told the newspaper that the secretary had “made personnel decisions to deliver excellence.”
Some of those personnel decisions have been nothing short of seismic. In 2025, Noem and Lewandowski completely reengineered ICE in their image, firing or demoting approximately 80 percent of the agency’s field leadership.
Their 2026 plans for the agency involve a massive “wartime recruitment” hiring spree that aims to take on as many as 10,000 new ICE officers in the coming year. Part of that strategy includes spending millions on social media advertisements targeted at gun rights advocates, UFC enthusiasts, and manosphere podcast audiences.
Meanwhile, AI-induced slip-ups have “sent many new recruits into field offices without proper training,” according to law enforcement officials.