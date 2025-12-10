How Republicans Tricked Jasmine Crockett Into Running for Senate

“Either the racial realignment never happened, or it already ended. And what I mean by that is, there was a lot of talk after 2024 and the run-up to it about Black voters—particularly Black men and Latino men—and also voters under 30 moving to the right,” The New Republic’s Perry Bacon said on his podcast last month. “That suggests maybe The New York Times and everyone else interviewing every Black man that voted for Trump was a bit of a mistake and an overreaction in the last election.”

Black joblessness—and all joblessness—is up. The shutdown, his anti-DEI crusade, funding cuts to health care, and his antagonistic approach to any federal content that focuses on racism or slavery all bring his proclaimed love for Black people into question. This is a man who just decided to stop offering free national park access on MLK day and Juneteenth, instead making free access on his birthday.

He signed an executive order directing the Interior Department to erase any information that could be misconstrued as a “corrosive ideology,” which of course included anything relating to race relations, LGBTQ rights, and sexism. He also removed a picture of Harriet Tubman from the National Park Service page on the Underground Railroad, and changed the words “enslaved African Americans” to “enslaved workers” while removing a section that discussed Benjamin Franklin being a slave owner.