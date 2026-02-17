Christian Nationalists Are All in on Trump—and Vice Versa

As compared to “skeptics” or “rejecters” of Christian nationalism, adherents and sympathizers are also more likely to agree that “because things have gotten too far off track, true American patriots may have to resort to violence in order to save our country.” Christian nationalist beliefs were also strongly correlated with support for authoritarianism. Seventy-three percent of adherents, and 68 percent of sympathizers, agreed with the statement that “President Trump is a strong leader who should be given the power he needs to restore America’s greatness.”

Americans who hold Christian nationalist beliefs are also more likely to be aligned with Trump’s positions on immigration, with the majority of adherents and sympathizers agreeing with the “great replacement” theory that “immigrants are invading our country and replacing our cultural and ethnic background,” and with the idea that undocumented immigrants should be deported without due process.

Trump has embraced Christian nationalism in his second term. Among other moves, he created a Religious Liberty Commission, which includes several conservative Christian faith leaders and commentators. In remarks to the commission in September, at the Museum of the Bible, Trump attacked the separation of church and state, and said, “As president, I will always defend our nation’s glorious heritage, and we will protect the Judeo-Christian principles of our founding.” Meanwhile, at right-wing provocateur Charlie Kirk’s memorial service that same month, Vice President JD Vance encouraged Americans to “put Christ at the center of your life.” The month prior, the official Defense Department social media account posted a recruitment video overlaid with a Bible verse, in keeping with a trend of agency social media echoing white supremacist messaging.