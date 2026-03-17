“Crazed Egomaniac”: Trump Team Turns on Official Who Quit Over Iran
Donald Trump’s allies have already launched a smear campaign against the counterterrorism official who quit in protest.
Within hours, the Trump administration has already turned on the top U.S. counterterrorism official who resigned from his post over the war with Iran.
Powerful Republicans and key Trump officials have spent the day impugning Joe Kent, who resigned from his position as the National Counterterrorism Center director Tuesday morning.
Kent was a well-known political extremist who had to disavow associations with far-right figures, including white nationalists and a Nazi sympathizer, a character trait that should have put him right at home within the ranks of the Trump administration. Yet MAGA world—including some of Kent’s former colleagues—was nonetheless all too eager to disparage the outbound security chief.
Former White House deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich ripped Kent as a “crazed egomaniac,” who he claimed “rarely” produced “any actual work.”
“He spent all of his time working to subvert the chain of command and undermine the President of the United States,” Budowich wrote on X. “This isn’t some principled resignation—he just wanted to make a splash before getting canned. What a loser.”
Kent argued in his resignation letter that he could not “in good conscience” support the war in Iran. “Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby,” he wrote.
Trump, who nominated Kent himself in the early days of his second presidency, practically shrugged off his appointee’s politically motivated resignation, claiming Kent was never strong on security.
“It’s a good thing that he’s out because he said that Iran was not a threat,” Trump said while speaking with reporters at the White House. “Iran was a threat. Every country realized what a threat Iran was.”
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt plainly objected to Kent’s letter, arguing on X that the Iranian regime “is evil” and that any assertion that Iran did not pose an “imminent threat” to America was a “false claim.” Yet that assessment is not consistent with global intel.
U.K. national security adviser Jonathan Powell, who attended the final talks between the U.S. and Iran, said that Tehran’s proposed revisions to its nuclear program were “surprising” and significant enough to prevent the rush to war, reported The Guardian.
Yet the foreign revelation did not put a dent in the Republican messaging machine.
“We all understood there was clearly an imminent threat that Iran was very close to the enrichment of nuclear capability, and they were building missiles at a pace that no one in the region could keep up with,” House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters Tuesday. “Iran was building up ballistic missiles … and we knew that their plan was to fire them upon Americans.
“I don’t know where Joe Kent was getting his information,” added Johnson, “but he wasn’t in those briefings, clearly, because everyone … understood that this was a serious moment for us.
“Had the president waited, I am personally convinced that we would have mass casualties of Americans,” Johnson said.
Senior administration officials told The Guardian that Kent was suspected of leaking information to the press, a suspicion that ended his participation in the presidential daily brief process and removed him from deliberations over Iran.