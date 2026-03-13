House GOP Summons Epstein Prison Guard to Testify
Tova Noel was on duty the day Jeffrey Epstein died.
A prison guard on duty during Jeffrey Epstein’s death has been asked to testify to the House Oversight Committee.
Tova Noel is scheduled to appear for a transcribed interview on March 26, as part of the panel’s ongoing investigation into the alleged sex trafficker.
Noel and Michael Thomas were the two federal prison guards on duty at the Metropolitan Correctional Facility in New York when Epstein was found dead in August 2019. They were previously charged with falsifying reports to conceal their failure to perform adequate checks on the alleged sex trafficker. Those charges were dismissed in 2022.
Noel’s summons could fan the flames of conspiracy theories that Epstein did not kill himself in his jail cell.
The Oversight Committee has heard closed-door testimony on Epstein from prominent people, including Bill and Hillary Clinton. The committee has also subpoenaed Attorney General Pam Bondi for a deposition on her handling of the Epstein investigation. If her track record of discussing Epstein is any indication, it won’t go well.