DOJ Launches Criminal Probe Into Leader Who Called Trump “New Hitler”

It should be unsurprising to hear that the Commission of Fine Arts, one of the few federal arts commissions Elon Musk didn’t take the time to gut, is entirely filled with Trump appointees. These include Roger Kimball, whose “commentary” on Trump has for years been impressively servile, as well as one of Trump’s former assistants, a 26-year-old named Chamberlain Harris judged by the Post to have “no notable arts expertise.”

But it was another commission member, James McCrery II, who earned the title of Biggest Trump Bootlicker by reportedly spearheading the effort to approve the coin. McCrery told his fellow coin-heads that Treasury officials should print the coin “as large as possible, all the way to three inches in diameter.”

Thankfully, the American people may be spared from having a physical Trump coin in their lives, as the bipartisan Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, or CCAC, also needs to sign off on the design before it can go to the U.S. Mint—and that committee rejected the coin last month. While Trump could theoretically try to produce the coin anyway, he “would probably face legal challenges,” according to the Post.