DOJ Launches Criminal Probe Into Leader Who Called Trump “New Hitler”
Federal prosecutors are investigating whether Colombian President Gustavo Petro has ties to drug traffickers.
The Justice Department is attempting to open criminal investigations into Colombian President Gustavo Petro—one of the Americas’ most outspoken opponents of President Donald Trump, as well as Israel’s genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.
The New York Times reported Friday that DOJ prosecutors’ offices in Brooklyn and Manhattan are working with the Drug Enforcement Agency to look into alleged meetings and financial ties to drug traffickers that Petro had.
This is a developing story.