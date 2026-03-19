Trump Disrespects Dead Troops’ Families to Hype Himself Up
The troops’ families had asked to keep the event private.
Per the families’ requests, media access was reportedly restricted during a dignified transfer of six killed servicemembers at Dover Air Force Base Wednesday. But that didn’t stop the White House from turning the ceremony into content for the internet.
The White House shared several photographs across social media, touting Donald Trump’s attendance at the proceedings with all the esteem an American flag and prayer hands emoji can provide. “Their courage will never be forgotten,” read another post, with a second American flag emoji.
On TikTok, the White House posted a slideshow of photographs with a piano rendition of “Amazing Grace” playing over top. “The service and sacrifice of the six American heroes will never be forgotten,” the caption read, sounding copy-pasted from ChatGPT.
The images included one of Trump saluting a travel case draped with an American flag. The White House also uploaded a batch of 12 photographs to its Flickr account that showed Trump standing beside House Speaker Mike Johnson and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
The ceremony was held to honor six servicemembers who served aboard a KC-135 refueling aircraft that crashed last week in Iraq, while supporting operations in Iran. The U.S. death toll of Operation Epic Fury has risen to 13 servicemembers.
This was the second dignified transfer Trump has attended since launching his war in Iran. But this is the third transfer ceremony of the war so far: Trump skipped the second after he received immense backlash for wearing his own merchandise during the first proceeding.
This time, he left his gaudy $55 gold-embroidered “USA” baseball cap at home. The White House also previously used a photograph from a dignified transfer earlier this month to illustrate a fundraising email that offered to sell “private national security briefings.”
The White House’s flagrant flouting of the families’ plea for privacy demonstrates that they haven’t learned anything. Trump is continuing to use dignified transfers for his own political purposes. If not for ads, then for propaganda.