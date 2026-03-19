Teen Dies in ICE Custody, Youngest Person Yet of Trump’s Term

Perez-Jimenez was arrested on January 22 after police officers spotted him crossing multiple lanes of traffic on a scooter without using a crosswalk, according to the Miami New Times. When officers tried to arrest him, the teenager refused to stop and provided false names. He was charged with felony fraud for impersonation and misdemeanor resisting an officer.

Perez-Jimenez eventually told police he had overstayed his visa, and ICE placed a detainer on him. He was moved to ICE custody on February 21, and then into Glades County Detention Center a few days later. During his intake, he denied having behavioral health issues and answered no to all suicide screening questions.

Perez-Jimenez is the thirteenth person to die in ICE custody this year, and the thirty-sixth person to die in detention since Donald Trump launched his sweeping immigration crackdown. He is also the youngest to die in custody since Trump resumed office.