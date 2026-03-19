Teen Dies in ICE Custody, Youngest Person Yet of Trump’s Term
Royer Perez-Jimenez was just 19 years old.
A 19-year-old Mexican teenager arrested over a minor traffic infraction died in an ICE facility in south Florida this week.
Royer Perez-Jimenez died on Monday of a “presumed suicide” in his cell at Glades County Detention Center in Moore Haven, Florida, according to a statement from ICE. His official cause of death remains under investigation.
Perez-Jimenez was arrested on January 22 after police officers spotted him crossing multiple lanes of traffic on a scooter without using a crosswalk, according to the Miami New Times. When officers tried to arrest him, the teenager refused to stop and provided false names. He was charged with felony fraud for impersonation and misdemeanor resisting an officer.
Perez-Jimenez eventually told police he had overstayed his visa, and ICE placed a detainer on him. He was moved to ICE custody on February 21, and then into Glades County Detention Center a few days later. During his intake, he denied having behavioral health issues and answered no to all suicide screening questions.
Perez-Jimenez is the thirteenth person to die in ICE custody this year, and the thirty-sixth person to die in detention since Donald Trump launched his sweeping immigration crackdown. He is also the youngest to die in custody since Trump resumed office.
The number of detainee deaths at ICE facilities has significantly increased as nearly 70,000 people are currently held in detention, and the agency has stopped paying for health care altogether.
ICE has repeatedly failed to disclose information about detainee deaths, according to Zeteo.
As of Monday, ICE’s detainee death–reporting web page only lists two deaths in 2026. But ICE has published press releases documenting nine deaths since the beginning of 2026—a year that began with one detainee being choked to death by a guard.