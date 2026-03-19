Republican Senator Claims You Can’t Shovel Snow in NYC Without ID

“You can’t rent a home, you can’t go to work, you can’t shovel snow in New York City without an ID, and you can’t get into [Senator] Jon Ossoff’s campaign event. So, I’m pretty sure as we look to try to achieve the American dream, whether that’s getting insurance, whether that’s getting a car, whether that’s signing your kid up for school, you need an ID,” Britt said

Katie Britt: "You can't go to work, you can't shovel snow in New York City without an ID" pic.twitter.com/2b4wBcGR3S — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 19, 2026

Leaving aside the fact that most Americans don’t have an aspirational dream of buying an insurance policy, Britt is likely piggybacking on Republicans’ jab at a specific New York City government program to help clear the city of snow.

That program hired temporary snow shovelers in severe weather, and, thanks to federal employment laws, required two forms of identification as the job pays up to $30 an hour—a living wage Britt and her fellow Republicans are unfamiliar with. You can shovel all the snow you want in the city without an ID—you just won’t get paid by City Hall.