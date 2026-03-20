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Denmark Prepared Drastic Measures to Keep Greenland Away From Trump

One plan included blowing up the island’s runways.

People protest in Nuuk, Greenland, against Donald Trump’s proposed takeover of the island
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Imagine, if you will, U.S. military aircraft about to touch down in Greenland ahead of a forced annexation of the island. Suddenly, BOOM! The runway flippin’ explodes. Airplanes and helicopters are forced to pull up as fire and smoke fill the air—it’s like something out of Apocalypse Now, but with more snow.

According to DR, Denmark’s public broadcasting corporation, the world wasn’t too far from this scenario.

During a period at the start of 2026 when Donald Trump repeatedly threatened a military takeover of Greenland, the Danish military were prepared to blow up airport runways on the island to repel U.S. forces, DR reports. Blood supplies were also shipped to the island so the wounded could be treated if fighting occurred, sources in the Danish government and military told DR.

The Danes reportedly began planning for a hostile takeover after Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was captured and brought to the U.S. in a raid on January 3. Off the back of the operation, Trump stressed the U.S. “need[s] Greenland from a national security situation—it’s so strategic.” He also incorrectly claimed that “right now Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place.”

A small battalion consisting of Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, French, and German soldiers were quickly flown to the island, according to DR; Denmark had made the decision to fight back if the U.S. tried to annex the Arctic island.

Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff said Thursday night that Denmark’s aggressive planning was a result of Trump’s poor foreign policy decisions.

“After years and years of this president trashing our allies, we learned today that the Danish government was preparing military options to defeat a potential American invasion of Greenland just months ago,” Ossoff told MS NOW’s Jen Psaki. “The president has treated our allies like they don’t matter, then demanded they come to his aid.”

Ossoff was referring to Trump’s repeated requests for allies to help him secure the Strait of Hormuz amid his war on Iran—requests that have all been rebuffed.

Trump’s desire for Greenland has softened since January—probably because everyone around him realized how stupid his plan was—and although Trump still brings the topic up now and then, the icy tundra is safe in the hands of the Danes for the time being. Through this reporting, though, we’ve learned that while the Danes seem a peaceful folk, it’s best not to get on their bad side.

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DOJ Launches Criminal Probe Into Leader Who Called Trump “New Hitler”

Federal prosecutors are investigating whether Colombian President Gustavo Petro has ties to drug traffickers.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro
Jorge Londono/Long Visual Press/Universal ImagesGroup/Getty Images

The Justice Department is attempting to open criminal investigations into Colombian President Gustavo Petro—one of the Americas’ most outspoken opponents of President Donald Trump, as well as Israel’s genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

The New York Times reported Friday that DOJ prosecutors’ offices in Brooklyn and Manhattan are working with the Drug Enforcement Agency to look into alleged meetings and financial ties to drug traffickers that Petro had. He has consistently denied any and all allegations.

Petro assumed office in 2022, becoming the country’s first ever left-wing politician. Since then, he has been a constant foil to his northern neighbors and to Trump—perhaps most notably so at the U.N. last year.

“The old societies of Europe are collapsing … and the United States is applauding its new Hitler,” he said in a speech to the general assembly. “It’s not listening to its own young people, or its older people who died in the battlefields of Europe, fighting against Hitler and against his criminal ideology. Today, the same thing is being done as Hitler did, building concentration camps for migrants, and it’s stated that migrants are of an inferior race, and they blame them just like Hitler blamed the Jews. They call them drug traffickers and thieves.”

This story has been updated.

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Trump’s Iran War Costs Us Access to Massive Weapons Deal

Switzerland is cutting off weapons exports to the United States.

A person holds a SIG Sauer P320 handgun
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The U.S. military has a major contract to buy SIG Sauer P320 handguns.

The Swiss government is blocking its weapons companies from selling to the United States, declaring neutrality in response to the U.S.-Israeli joint war on Iran.

“The export of war materiel to countries involved in ​the international armed conflict with Iran cannot be ​authorised for the duration of the conflict,” ⁠the government announced on Friday. “Exports of war materiel to the ​USA cannot currently be authorized.”

There are a number of firearms and weapons manufacturing companies in Switzerland, including small firearms manufacturer SIG Sauer AG (which has a massive contract with the U.S. government), B&T AG, Rheinmetall Air Defence, and RUAG Ammotec.

This will likely only further anger President Donald Trump, who has spent the better part of a week oscillating between begging U.S. allies to help him protect the Strait of Hormuz and pretending everything is actually fine. The vast majority of countries called upon—Germany, Poland, Spain, the U.K., Japan, and now Switzerland—have left him to clean up his own mess.

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Trump Team Changed a Report to Hide How Bad DOGE Made Things

You’d never know what call wait times at the Social Security Administration are actually like based on what was supposed to be a nonpartisan report.

Elon Musk shrugs while standing next to the Resolute Desk. Donald Trump sits at the desk, looking down.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The Washington Post revealed Thursday that the Trump administration altered a Social Security report to make call wait times appear shorter than they actually were.

The report, produced in December by the Social Security Administration’s inspector general, portrayed the average wait time for callers to speak to a representative as having dropped to under 10 minutes. SSA Commissioner and Trump loyalist Frank Bisignano cited the document as proof that DOGE layoffs and “staffing realignments” were helping to improve the department’s inefficiency.

Just one problem: An earlier draft of the report stated that the “total wait time” for callers to connect with an SSA employee averaged 46 minutes to more than two hours last year.

This key detail was deleted from the draft just prior to publication, according to the file’s version history accessed by the Post.

The tinkering gives what is meant to be an independent audit a whiff of propaganda. And it’s just one example of what has been a focused assault on inspectors general—who are meant to be bipartisan overseers of government agencies—by the Trump administration.

“After firing inspectors general at 19 agencies in an unprecedented purge in the early days of his second term, President Donald Trump has spent the past year nominating several new inspectors general with partisan backgrounds,” the Post wrote.

Social Security Watch, an advocacy group, denounced the misleading report.

“Inspectors general are the American people’s eyes and ears in these agencies,” Nancy Altman, the president of the group, said. “The Trump administration is undermining that oversight at every turn. Under this administration, the I.G. has no ability to conduct independent oversight. There is no meaningful check on the Trump administration’s Social Security sabotage.”

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Trump Forced to Acknowledge Everyone Hates His Immigration Plan

Donald Trump has yet to actually change any policy, though.

Donald Trump grimaces while looking sideways to his right
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is reportedly realizing that his sweeping, murderous “mass deportation” policy might not be a good idea.

The Wall Street Journal wrote Thursday that after speaking with advisers—and his wife—Trump has begun to cool on the draconian campaign. He’s complained about the bad press he received under Border Patrol chief Greg Bovino and former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and chief of staff Susie Wiles and border czar Tom Homan have apparently attempted to temper the federal militia optics of ICE and Customs and Border Protection. Trump has apparently realized the negative connotation of “mass deportations” and wants Republicans to talk more about “criminals.”

This supposed shift has not been accompanied by any kind of policy change, and the White House itself has maintained that it will be staying on message regarding its primary issue. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has yet to kick off another massive federal operation like in Minneapolis or Washington, D.C. And immigrant arrests have gone from 1,500 to 1,200 per day since the Minneapolis operation.

This meager trend has some immigration hard-liners concerned that Trump is going soft.

“Republicans need to turn out their base for the midterms, and not talking about President Trump’s promises, his signature campaign promise, is not the way to turn them out,” Immigration Accountability Project co-founder Rosemary Jenks told the Journal. Jenks’s organization is also part of the “Mass Deportation Coalition,” made up of conservative anti-immigration groups who are pushing for Trump to move on to “phase two” of mass deportations rather than step back.

But once again, none of these reported reversals have resulted in any concrete policy change. Even if Trump has finally realized that masked federal agents kicking down doors and killing people in the street is a bad look for the midterms, Stephen Miller is still in the room.

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Pete Hegseth Called Out for Lying by Dead Troop’s Father

The Trump administration continues to use deceased service members as props.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth frowns during a press conference
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told the media that the families of troops killed in the war on Iran offered their full support, telling him to “finish the job.” The father of one of the U.S. service members told NBC News that that was an outright lie.

“What I heard through tears, through hugs, through strength, and through unbreakable resolve was the same from family after family. They said, ‘Finish this. Honor their sacrifice. Do not waver. Do not stop until the job is done,’” Hegseth said Thursday morning.

Charles Simmons—father of 28-year-old Tech. Sgt. Tyler H. Simmons, one of six service members who died in a refueling plane that crashed in Iraq last week—told a very different story.

“I can’t speak for the other families. When he spoke to me, that was not something we talked about,” he told NBC News later Thursday, rejecting Hegseth’s claim that he told him to keep fighting. “No, I didn’t say anything along those lines.… Who wants war? … Sometimes it’s a necessity, and I just don’t know what’s going on.”

While Simmons did note that both Hegseth and President Donald Trump extended genuine compassion and condolences to him, it’s impossible to ignore that Hegseth lied about “family after family” coming up to him to tell him to keep bombing Iran. He used flowery, sentimental language—while misrepresenting the voices of at least one grieving parent—to continue to drum up support for an incredibly unpopular war that has already killed thousands of civilians in Lebanon and Iran.

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Republican Senator Claims You Can’t Shovel Snow in NYC Without ID

Republicans are saying anything to justify their extreme voter ID bill.

Senator Katie Britt gestures while speaking at a podium
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Republican Senator Katie Britt

Republican Senator Katie Britt tried to claim that New York City requires identification to shovel show in an attempt to defend the SAVE Act Thursday.

At a press conference on Capitol Hill, the Alabama politician tried to argue that because many regular parts of daily life require people to produce identification, Republicans’ extreme voter ID bill is just par for the course.

“You can’t rent a home, you can’t go to work, you can’t shovel snow in New York City without an ID, and you can’t get into [Senator] Jon Ossoff’s campaign event. So, I’m pretty sure as we look to try to achieve the American dream, whether that’s getting insurance, whether that’s getting a car, whether that’s signing your kid up for school, you need an ID,” Britt said.

Leaving aside the fact that most Americans don’t have an aspirational dream of buying an insurance policy, Britt is likely piggybacking on Republicans’ jab at a specific New York City government program to help clear the city of snow.

That program hired temporary snow shovelers in severe weather, and, thanks to federal employment laws, required two forms of identification as the job pays up to $30 an hour—a living wage Britt and her fellow Republicans are unfamiliar with. You can shovel all the snow you want in the city without an ID—you just won’t get paid by City Hall.

And all of the parts of the “American dream” Britt mentioned, including getting insurance for some reason, aren’t rights enshrined in the Constitution. Voting is a right guaranteed to all eligible American citizens, and requiring people to produce their passports, passport cards, or their birth certificates, as the SAVE Act mandates, is costly, burdensome, and an illegal poll tax.

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Trump Finds a New Way to Force Us to Stare at His Face

Donald Trump continues to plaster his face all over things.

Donald Trump speaks during an event
Jim WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Say what you will about our grifter in chief, but during his second term, Donald Trump has managed to slap his name and likeness on more objects than anyone could have imagined.

The newest entry in the crowded field of Trumpjunk, reports The Washington Post, is a commemorative gold coin, approved on Thursday by the Commission of Fine Arts. The coin features an unusually svelte Trump bending over to press his fists down onto a flat surface—presumably a desk, but with some imagination, one could also see it as a railing overhanging a steep cliff face, or a pommel horse that Trump is preparing to vault.

It should be unsurprising to hear that the Commission of Fine Arts, one of the few federal arts commissions Elon Musk didn’t take the time to gut, is entirely filled with Trump appointees. These include Roger Kimball, whose “commentary” on Trump has for years been impressively servile, as well as one of Trump’s former assistants, a 26-year-old named Chamberlain Harris judged by the Post to have “no notable arts expertise.”

But it was another commission member, James McCrery II, who earned the title of Biggest Trump Bootlicker by reportedly spearheading the effort to approve the coin. McCrery told his fellow coin-heads that Treasury officials should print the coin “as large as possible, all the way to three inches in diameter.”

Thankfully, the American people may be spared from having a physical Trump coin in their lives, as the bipartisan Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, or CCAC, also needs to sign off on the design before it can go to the U.S. Mint—and that committee rejected the coin last month. While Trump could theoretically try to produce the coin anyway, he “would probably face legal challenges,” according to the Post.

Retired basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who served on the CCAC a decade ago, told the Post he was “not enthusiastic about memorializing Mr. Trump on a coin because he has done so much damage to our country.” Michael Moran, a Republican first nominated to the CCAC in 2011 and reappointed by Senator Mitch McConnell in 2025, similarly denounced the coin. “It goes against American culture and the traditions that drive what we put on our coinage,” Moran said. “I didn’t sign up for this.”

Join the club, Mike!

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Feds Drop Charges Against Disabled U.S. Citizen Detained by ICE

The federal government has abandoned its case against Aliya Rahman, who stood up silently during President Trump’s State of the Union.

Aliya Rahman, wearing a face mask, is escorted out of the State of the Union by three people.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Aliya Rahman, a guest of Representative Ilhan Omar and a Minneapolis resident who was detained by DHS agents, is escorted from the chamber as Trump delivered his State of the Union address, on February 24.

The federal government is dropping its case against Aliya Rahman, a U.S. citizen with autism and a traumatic brain injury who was dragged from her car and arrested by ICE agents while on the way to a doctor’s appointment in Minneapolis in January.

Rahman was recently arrested by Capitol Police for “disruption of Congress” while attending the State of the Union as Representative Ilhan Omar’s guest. She was facing up to six months in prison for her silent protest.

“The government did the right thing today when it ultimately decided not to file any criminal charges against Aliya,” Jessica Gingold, Rahman’s lawyer, told HuffPost, which first reported the news. “Aliya should never have been arrested in the first place—she committed no crime and did nothing wrong.… While we celebrate that no criminal case will go forward, the experience of being singled out for standing and roughly arrested has not been without its costs to Aliya and is now yet another thing from which Aliya must heal.”

“The impact of this arrest has been a weight on me since the State of the Union,” Rahman said in a statement, “a particularly heavy weight considering the fact that for the second time in two months I was arrested in a heavy-handed way for committing no crime.” Rahman said, “I am grateful that the government chose not to file charges. I will continue my steadfast focus on helping my community in Minneapolis and healing from the wounds inflicted on me by my own government.”

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Teen Dies in ICE Custody, Youngest Person Yet of Trump’s Term

Royer Perez-Jimenez was just 19 years old.

A person holds up a sign that says, "ICE out for good!" during an anti-ICE protest in Los Angeles, California.
Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
An anti-ICE protest in Los Angeles

A 19-year-old Mexican teenager arrested over a minor traffic infraction died in an ICE facility in south Florida this week.

Royer Perez-Jimenez died on Monday of a “presumed suicide” in his cell at Glades County Detention Center in Moore Haven, Florida, according to a statement from ICE. His official cause of death remains under investigation.

Perez-Jimenez was arrested on January 22 after police officers spotted him crossing multiple lanes of traffic on a scooter without using a crosswalk, according to the Miami New Times. When officers tried to arrest him, the teenager refused to stop and provided false names. He was charged with felony fraud for impersonation and misdemeanor resisting an officer.

Perez-Jimenez eventually told police he had overstayed his visa, and ICE placed a detainer on him. He was moved to ICE custody on February 21, and then into Glades County Detention Center a few days later. During his intake, he denied having behavioral health issues and answered no to all suicide screening questions.

Perez-Jimenez is the thirteenth person to die in ICE custody this year, and the thirty-sixth person to die in detention since Donald Trump launched his sweeping immigration crackdown. He is also the youngest to die in custody since Trump resumed office.

The number of detainee deaths at ICE facilities has significantly increased as nearly 70,000 people are currently held in detention, and the agency has stopped paying for health care altogether.

ICE has repeatedly failed to disclose information about detainee deaths, according to Zeteo.

As of Monday, ICE’s detainee death–reporting web page only lists two deaths in 2026. But ICE has published press releases documenting nine deaths since the beginning of 2026—a year that began with one detainee being choked to death by a guard.

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