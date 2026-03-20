Denmark Prepared Drastic Measures to Keep Greenland Away From Trump
One plan included blowing up the island’s runways.
Imagine, if you will, U.S. military aircraft about to touch down in Greenland ahead of a forced annexation of the island. Suddenly, BOOM! The runway flippin’ explodes. Airplanes and helicopters are forced to pull up as fire and smoke fill the air—it’s like something out of Apocalypse Now, but with more snow.
According to DR, Denmark’s public broadcasting corporation, the world wasn’t too far from this scenario.
During a period at the start of 2026 when Donald Trump repeatedly threatened a military takeover of Greenland, the Danish military were prepared to blow up airport runways on the island to repel U.S. forces, DR reports. Blood supplies were also shipped to the island so the wounded could be treated if fighting occurred, sources in the Danish government and military told DR.
The Danes reportedly began planning for a hostile takeover after Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was captured and brought to the U.S. in a raid on January 3. Off the back of the operation, Trump stressed the U.S. “need[s] Greenland from a national security situation—it’s so strategic.” He also incorrectly claimed that “right now Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place.”
A small battalion consisting of Danish, Norwegian, Swedish, French, and German soldiers were quickly flown to the island, according to DR; Denmark had made the decision to fight back if the U.S. tried to annex the Arctic island.
Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff said Thursday night that Denmark’s aggressive planning was a result of Trump’s poor foreign policy decisions.
“After years and years of this president trashing our allies, we learned today that the Danish government was preparing military options to defeat a potential American invasion of Greenland just months ago,” Ossoff told MS NOW’s Jen Psaki. “The president has treated our allies like they don’t matter, then demanded they come to his aid.”
Ossoff was referring to Trump’s repeated requests for allies to help him secure the Strait of Hormuz amid his war on Iran—requests that have all been rebuffed.
Trump’s desire for Greenland has softened since January—probably because everyone around him realized how stupid his plan was—and although Trump still brings the topic up now and then, the icy tundra is safe in the hands of the Danes for the time being. Through this reporting, though, we’ve learned that while the Danes seem a peaceful folk, it’s best not to get on their bad side.