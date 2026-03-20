Trump Suddenly Realizes ICE Terrorizing People Is a Bad Look

This supposed shift has not been accompanied by any kind of policy change, and the White House itself has maintained that they will be staying on message regarding their primary issue. ICE has yet to kick off another massive federal operation like in Minneapolis or Washington, D.C. And immigrant arrests have gone from 1,500 to 1,200 per day since the Minneapolis operation.

This meager trend has some immigration hardliners concerned that Trump is going soft.

“Republicans need to turn out their base for the midterms, and not talking about President Trump’s promises, his signature campaign promise, is not the way to turn them out,” Immigration Accountability Project co-founder Rosemary Jenks told the Journal. Jenks’s organization is also part of the “Mass Deportation Coalition,” made up of conservative anti-immigration groups who are pushing for Trump to move on to “phase two” of mass deportation rather than step back.