Trump Suddenly Realizes ICE Terrorizing People Is a Bad Look
Donald Trump has yet to actually change any policy, though.
President Donald Trump is reportedly realizing that his sweeping, murderous “mass deportation” policy might not be a good idea.
The Wall Street Journal wrote Thursday that after speaking with advisers—and his wife—Trump has begun to cool on the draconian campaign. He’s complained about the bad press he received under border patrol chief Greg Bovino and former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and border czar Tom Homan have apparently attempted to temper down the federal militia optics of ICE and CBP. And Trump has apparently realized the negative connotation of “mass deportations” and wants Republicans to talk more about “criminals.”
This supposed shift has not been accompanied by any kind of policy change, and the White House itself has maintained that they will be staying on message regarding their primary issue. ICE has yet to kick off another massive federal operation like in Minneapolis or Washington, D.C. And immigrant arrests have gone from 1,500 to 1,200 per day since the Minneapolis operation.
This meager trend has some immigration hardliners concerned that Trump is going soft.
“Republicans need to turn out their base for the midterms, and not talking about President Trump’s promises, his signature campaign promise, is not the way to turn them out,” Immigration Accountability Project co-founder Rosemary Jenks told the Journal. Jenks’s organization is also part of the “Mass Deportation Coalition,” made up of conservative anti-immigration groups who are pushing for Trump to move on to “phase two” of mass deportation rather than step back.
But once again, none of these reported reversals have resulted in any concrete policy change. Even if Trump has finally realized that masked federal agents kicking down doors and killing people in the street is a bad look for midterms, Stephen Miller is still in the room.