Israel Launches Fresh Wave of Attacks on Iran as Rift With Trump Grows
Israel is sending a clear message as Trump claims he wants to halt strikes on Iran.
Donald Trump claimed Monday that the U.S. and Iran had moved toward a resolution to the American president’s disastrous war—but Israel is still dropping bombs.
Trump claimed Monday that U.S. officials had held productive conversations with Iranian officials and that he’d issued a five-day pause on strikes against their power plants and energy infrastructure.
Less than 40 minutes after Trump’s Truth Social post, however, the Israeli Air Force announced that it had launched a new wave of strikes in Tehran “targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime.” Al Jazeera’s Suhaib al-Asa reported that Israel’s latest wide-scale attacks on Tehran were “unprecedented,” and many densely populated residential and commercial neighborhoods were struck.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has not otherwise responded to Trump’s statements, hinting that these attacks may be the message itself.
Trump had threatened Sunday to “obliterate” Iran’s power plants if the Strait of Hormuz did not reopen soon. Iran responded, warning that it would “irreversibly destroy” essential infrastructure, like energy and desalination facilities, across the Middle East if the U.S. struck.
It’s unclear how seriously one should take Trump’s claim that the U.S. is moving toward a “complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East.” Iran’s Foreign Ministry claimed there had been “no dialogue” between Tehran and Washington, and there is some speculation that Trump’s well-timed announcement was an attempt at market manipulation.