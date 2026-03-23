It Sure Looks Like the Supreme Court Is About to Gut Mail-In Voting

The announcement came just two hours before U.S. stock markets opened, and the supposed halt in strikes will end at the end of the energy sector trading week. The decision caused previously skyrocketing oil prices to dip significantly.

However, an Iranian official told Fars News Agency that Iran’s government had “no direct contact with Trump, not even through intermediaries. Trump retreated after hearing that our targets would be all power plants in West Asia.” Iran’s Foreign Ministry also told the semiofficial Mehr News Agency that there are no talks between the two countries. This raises serious doubts as to whether the president is telling the truth or just saying whatever he can to stop gas prices from rising more and more as Iran locks down the Strait of Hormuz.

The Kobeissi Letter detailed how Trump’s announcement sent shock waves through the stock market. “At 7:04 AM ET today, President Trump said ‘the US and Iran have had productive discussions’ to end the Iran War. By 7:10 AM ET, the S&P 500 surged +240 points adding +$2 TRILLION in market cap,” the analysis noted. “27 minutes later, Iran completely denied all of President Trump’s claims and said there has been ‘no contact’ with the US. By 8:00 AM ET. the S&P 500 had fallen -120 points erasing -$1 trillion in market cap. That’s a $3 TRILLION swing market cap in 56 minutes, just in the S&P 500. What is happening here?”