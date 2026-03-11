The Supreme Court Has Another Tribal Sovereignty Test on Its Hands

“If Congress did not disestablish the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s historical reservation, do tribal members living in eastern Oklahoma have to pay state sales taxes?” he wrote. “Has the McGirt decision impacted the Oklahoma Corporation Commission’s ability to regulate oil and gas?” He also suggested that “questions remain as to whether McGirt impacts the maintenance of state highways, environmental regulations, and operations of oil and gas production owners in the region.”

Justice Doug Combs, writing for himself and two other dissenting justices, criticized his colleagues for refusing to apply McGirt forthrightly to the case at hand. In one key portion, for example, he explained that there was no significant daylight between the term “Indian country” as defined in the MCA and how the Supreme Court understood the term in the 1993 Sac & Fox Nation ruling. “Based on my reading of both definitions, it is apparent the two definitions are different ways of saying the same thing,” he explained, complete with tables of the two texts. “For each category of land in the Major Crimes Act, there is a corresponding corollary in the Sac & Fox Nation definition.”

Why would state officials and courts refuse so strenuously to abide by a Supreme Court ruling? Because it might work. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and other top officials had opposed the McGirt ruling and largely resisted its application over the next few years. Some of their anxiety is understandable: McGirt fundamentally changed how a significant portion of the state would be governed. But much of it appears to be driven by a point-blank refusal to accept the ruling on its own terms.