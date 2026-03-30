White House Struggles to Defend Trump’s Threat to Commit War Crimes

Q: "Why is the president threatening what would amount to potentially a war crime?"



Leavitt: "The president has made it quite clear…as evidenced by the statement that you just read, that their best move is to make a deal, or else the United States Armed Forces has capabilities… pic.twitter.com/x4RreosoRx — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) March 30, 2026

“The president has made it quite clear to the Iranian regime at this moment in time—as evidenced by the statement that you just read—that their best move is to make a deal. Or else the United States Armed Forces has capabilities beyond their wildest imagination,” Leavitt replied. “And the president is not afraid to use them.”

“Including potential war crimes?” Haake responded.

“That’s not what I said, Garrett. And you’re saying the word ‘potential’ for a reason. I’m sure some experts are telling you that in your ear to try to ask me that question. Of course this administration … will always act within the confines of the law,” Leavitt said.