Where Do Conservative Supreme Court Justices Get Their Information?

That plan fell apart, however, when Fox News election experts called Arizona for Biden on Election Night and demolished his hopes of proclaiming an early victory. (Whether this plan would have worked anyway is also doubtful, since Trump’s post-election lawsuits were consistently rejected by the courts.) Trump spent the post-election period claiming that he lost because of fraudulent mail-in ballots. He has renewed that crusade since retaking office as well, even though he personally votes by mail in Florida.

One of the conservative legal establishment’s main goals when filtering through prospective judicial nominees is finding ones who will resist what they call the “Greenhouse effect.” The mildly clever term refers to the now-retired New York Times legal reporter Linda Greenhouse and the perception among some legal conservatives that certain moderate justices were motivated by favorable press coverage. Some commentators have taken it more literally, as Patrick Buchanan complained in a 2008 column about John Paul Stevens and the death penalty.

This is the effect on aging and weak-minded Republican justices, like Harry Blackmun, David Souter, Anthony Kennedy, Sandra Day O’Connor and John Paul Stevens, of the lure of fawning publicity, if they will but recant their convictions and embrace the agenda of the left. The Faustian bargain these justices are offered is favorable media, comparisons to great liberal jurists of yesterday like Louis Brandeis and Hugo Black, and repeated references to how they have “evolved,” and “grown,” and are being accorded a strange “new respect.” When they accept such media favors, these justices, nominated by Republican presidents to restore constitutionalism to the court, begin to receive ovations at establishment dinners and turn up on the most desirable party lists. Where once they were the “clones of Scalia,” suddenly, they are jurists of “independent thought.”

While there was no evidence to support this perception, legal conservatives strongly believe this story. As a result, they have gone to great lengths to create their own counter-establishment of sorts to push Republican judicial appointees in the other direction. Those who toe the line, so to speak, are feted at annual Federalist Society galas in D.C. or met with approving public remarks by conservative legal columnists and scholars. When the Smithsonian opened its museum on African-American history a decade ago, Republicans sharply criticized it for not paying sufficient tribute to Justice Clarence Thomas alongside Justice Thurgood Marshall, the court’s first Black justice and a titanic figure of the civil-rights era.