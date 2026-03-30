White House Open to Kicking 300,000 People Off Health Care to Fund War

“I don’t want to weigh in definitively because I just haven’t heard that being discussed in the West Wing,” Leavitt said during a White House press briefing.

Q: There are reports that Republicans are weighing cuts to health care in order to make way for that $200 billion for the Iran war. Is that a trade-off that Trump supports?



Leavitt: I don't want to weigh in definitively pic.twitter.com/rcFypch15Y — FactPost (@factpostnews) March 30, 2026

Top Republicans have already floated the idea and are reportedly eyeing federal health care cuts in order to offset the Pentagon’s massive price tag on its latest military offensive.

House Budget Committee Chair Jodey Arrington has suggested that Congress should revive cost-sharing reductions, which could save the federal government as much as $30 billion. Doing so, however, would drastically increase out-of-pocket premium costs, a possibility that the Congressional Budget Office estimated could cause some 300,000 people to lose their health insurance by 2034. Arrington is selling the scheme as a method of “fraud prevention.”