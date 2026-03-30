Karoline Leavitt Refuses to Say if Trump Put Land Mines in Iran
Karoline Leavitt brushed past the crucial question.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt had nothing to say Monday to reports that the United States appears to be placing land mines in Iran.
During a White House press briefing, Leavitt was questioned about recent reports that U.S.-made land mines had been spotted on the ground in Iran.
“Did President Trump sign off on using U.S.-made land mines in Iran?” one reporter asked.
“I don’t have any comment on that report today,” Leavitt said.
“Can you comment on whether they’re being used at all?” the reporter pressed.
“I don’t have any comment on that,” Leavitt repeated, before quickly moving on.
Bellingcat, an open-source intelligence organization, first reported last week that the U.S. military appeared to have scattered anti-tank land mines over Kafari, a village in southern Iran. The mines were discovered in a residential area two kilometers away from the entrance to Shiraz South Missile Base. So far, several people have been killed by the mines, according to Iranian media.
Three experts told Bellingcat that the mines discovered near Kafari were from a U.S.-made Gator mines system. The United States is the only participant in the conflict known to possess these land mines, as they were developed after the U.S. stopped supplying arms to Iran. Central Command declined to comment on the report to The Washington Post.
The United States has long resisted global demands to stop the use of anti-personnel land mines, which kill or injure civilians for years after conflicts are resolved.
In December, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reversed a Biden-era policy banning the use of land mines except on the Korean Peninsula. The previous administration had also taken efforts to destroy its stockpile of land mines that were not necessary for use in Korea. In 2024, the Biden administration sent land mines to Ukraine. Hegseth also ordered an end to the long-running U.S. Humanitarian Mine Action Program, through which the U.S. engages in demining efforts alongside other countries.
Shortly after Donald Trump reentered office, his administration also shuttered the State Department office that handles weapons removal. Now the Pentagon appears to be making a mess that the United States has no ambition to clean up—with deadly results—and the White House won’t even comment on what’s happening.