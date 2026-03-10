New Trump-Epstein Statue Appears in D.C. as DOJ Hides Key Files

“Because I just don’t know enough about it,” Trump said. “I think it’s something that I was told is under investigation. But Tomahawks are used by others, as you know. Numerous other nations have Tomahawks, they buy ’em from us. But I will, certainly whatever the report shows, I’m willing to live with that report.”

Trump said Saturday that it was his “opinion” that the strike was done by Iran. “They’re very inaccurate, as you know, with their munitions,” he said. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who stood lurking behind the president, had done his best to dodge the question, saying that the strike was under investigation, “but the only side that targets civilians is Iran.”

Jen Griffin, Fox News’s chief national security correspondent, said Monday it was “highly unlikely” that Iran fired at its own school. Tomahawks have to be fired by submarines or warships, she explained. Other militaries in possession of Tomahawk missiles are the British, Australian, and Japanese militaries. Not Iran.