New Trump-Epstein Statue Appears in D.C. as DOJ Hides Key Files
The American public hasn’t forgotten about the Epstein files just yet.
Yet another massive piece of anti-Epstein class protest art has appeared on Washington, D.C.’s National Mall—this time depicting President Donald Trump and disgraced sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein embracing in the Jack and Rose pose from the movie Titanic.
The statue is titled “The King of the World.” Trump stands right up behind Epstein, holding out his outstretched arms while slightly nuzzling his cheek. The accompanying plaque reads, “The tragic love story between Jack and Rose was built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches. This monument honors the bond between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, a friendship seemingly built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches.”
This is at least the fourth piece of protest art placed by a group called the Secret Handshake, whose members choose to remain anonymous. They also placed a poop statue in critique of the January 6 insurrectionists, a statue of Trump and Epstein holding hands, and most recently a giant replica of Trump’s unsettling birthday letter to Epstein.
This statue comes as questions swirl around an FBI interview mentioned in the Justice Department’s Epstein files, in which a woman says she was assaulted by Trump when she was around 13 years old. The DOJ has withheld some files related to the allegation and removed other documents that also mention Trump.
The installation will be on the Mall until Friday, March 13.