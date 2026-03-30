In a time of unprecedented division, escalating conflict and economic turmoil, President Trump focused on what really mattered: Remodeling the Lincoln Bathroom in the White House. This, his crowning achievement is a bold reminder that the president isn’t just a bussinessman, he’s taking care of business. It stands as a tribute to an unwavering visionary who looked down, saw a problem, and painted it gold.

The golden throne was erected by the protest art group Secret Handshake, who put their name on a toilet roll attached to the sculpture. The group has erected at least a dozen statues mocking Trump and his followers on the mall in the past 18 months, according to The Washington Post. These include a giant replica of a birthday card Trump had sent to Epstein for his 50th birthday and a bronze statue of Trump and Epstein holding hands. Earlier this month, the group installed a statue on the mall of Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in the “king of the world”’ pose from the movie Titanic.

The group keeps the identities of its members hidden, using an intermediary to get installation permits from the National Park Service. One of them told the Post in a phone interview Monday that the secrecy is “because it’s not about us. It’s about the kind of fun, intrigue and mystery of these things.”

“Things are dark right now and feel hopeless in a lot of ways,” he said. “There’s a lightheartedness to this that could be a respite from the darkness. Of course, there’s a lot of imagery around the idea that this guy is king and a supreme ruler that comes from him directly, so the idea of this throne does play into it.”