Trump’s FTC Settles With Match Over Nightmare Dating App Case

“OkCupid provided the third party with access to nearly three million OkCupid user photos as well as location and other information without placing any formal or contractual restrictions on how the information could be used,” the FTC said in a press release. “Since September 2014, Match and OkCupid took extensive steps to conceal—including through trying to obstruct the FTC’s investigation—and deny that OkCupid shared users’ personal information with the data recipient.… When a news story revealed that the third party had obtained large OkCupid datasets, OkCupid claimed to the media and OkCupid users that it was not involved with the third party.”

The third party in question is Clairifai, an AI company that makes facial recognition software. The FTC noted that OkCupid and Match handed over users’ photos, locations, and demographic information.

The FTC has settled the lawsuit in exchange for a promise that the company won’t do the same thing again. There will be no financial penalty. And even worse, Clairafai still has the photos. The FTC has simply banned the companies from misrepresenting things like “the extent to which the companies collect, maintain, use, disclose, delete or protect any personal information such as photos and demographic and geolocation data”—things OkCupid and Match Group have already spent years lying about, according to the FTC’s own investigation.