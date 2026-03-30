Trump’s FTC Settles With Match Over Nightmare Dating App Case
The Federal Trade Commission has settled its lawsuit in a case over stolen dating app users’ information.
OkCupid and its parent company, Match Group—which also owns massively popular dating apps like Hinge and Tinder—allegedly shared sensitive user data to a facial recognition software company. President Trump’s Federal Trade Commission is letting them off with a slap on the wrist.
The FTC, which Trump all but controls now after removing the Democratic commissioners, announced Monday it is settling its lawsuit against the companies, while detailing what its investigation uncovered.
“OkCupid provided the third party with access to nearly three million OkCupid user photos as well as location and other information without placing any formal or contractual restrictions on how the information could be used,” the FTC said in a press release. “Since September 2014, Match and OkCupid took extensive steps to conceal—including through trying to obstruct the FTC’s investigation—and deny that OkCupid shared users’ personal information with the data recipient.… When a news story revealed that the third party had obtained large OkCupid datasets, OkCupid claimed to the media and OkCupid users that it was not involved with the third party.”
The third party in question is Clairifai, an AI company that makes facial recognition software. The FTC noted that OkCupid and Match handed over users’ photos, locations, and demographic information.
The FTC has settled the lawsuit in exchange for a promise that the company won’t do the same thing again. There will be no financial penalty. And even worse, Clairafai still has the photos. The FTC has simply banned the companies from misrepresenting things like “the extent to which the companies collect, maintain, use, disclose, delete or protect any personal information such as photos and demographic and geolocation data”—things OkCupid and Match Group have already spent years lying about, according to the FTC’s own investigation.
“Clarifai still has those images. They’ve already used them to train their facial recognition models,” said Douglas Farrar, former FTC director of public affairs. “But the FTC doesn’t order the company to delete the models trained on stolen data.”
It was immediately apparent that the punishment did not meet the severity of the dystopian crime.
“This should be punishable with prison time,” Ohio Democratic congressional candidate Jerrad Christian wrote on X. “Your face shouldn’t be a product for tech companies to sell.”
“Match Group, the biggest name in online dating, sold personal data to a facial recognition firm. They were just fined $0,” the Groundwork Collaborative’s Emily DiVito chimed. “You’re not the customer, you’re the product.”