Trump Spirals as Even More Allies Refuse to Join Iran War
Longtime U.S. allies are rejecting President Trump’s requests for help.
Donald Trump is going nuts that U.S. allies are refusing to join his war on Iran.
Italy has denied the U.S. permission for military aircraft to land at the Sigonella air base in Sicily before going to the Middle East, saying that it did not seek authorization and failed to consult Italy’s military leadership in accordance with the treaties that govern the use of U.S. military installations.
On Tuesday, Poland also rejected a U.S. request for the country to send a Patriot missile battery to the Middle East to help intercept Iranian missiles. Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz posted on X, “Our Patriot batteries and their armaments are used to protect Polish airspace and NATO’s eastern flank. Nothing is changing in this regard, and we have no plans to move them anywhere!”
Trump took to Truth Social Tuesday morning, ranting and complaining about the countries who don’t want to assist his ill-advised bombing campaign on Iran. In one post, he said that anyone who can’t get jet fuel because the Strait of Hormuz is closed should get it themselves.
“All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT,” Trump posted. “You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us. Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil! President DJT.”
A few minutes later, Trump whined about how France wouldn’t let U.S. supply planes to Israel fly over its airspace.
“The Country of France wouldn’t let planes headed to Israel, loaded up with military supplies, fly over French territory. France has been VERY UNHELPFUL with respect to the ‘Butcher of Iran,’ who has been successfully eliminated! The U.S.A. will REMEMBER!!! President DJT,” Trump continued.
Trump is only bellyaching because he unilaterally started an offensive war without consulting U.S. allies or following international law. Naturally, most countries don’t see the consequences of the war as their responsibility, especially considering that the many U.S. military bases in the Persian Gulf are supposed to guard against threats to oil and gas infrastructure. Trump’s demand for other countries to “do it themselves” raises the question of why the U.S. even has those Gulf bases to begin with.
All of these countries are a part of NATO, which is above all a defense treaty organization, not one that engages in offensive wars with shifting explanations and goals. Poland, for example, needs its Patriot system to defend against Russian attacks. Trump can’t start a war and then complain that other countries won’t sacrifice to clean up his mess.