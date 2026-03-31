Pro-Trump Network Flooded With Messages From Voters Pissed Over Iran

The letters included criticism that the war was “wasting tax dollars,” would likely halt the “likelihood of [Republican] success in the midterms,” and was a “complete betrayal and flip-flop” of Donald Trump’s “no new wars policy.”

“Cannot dispute the fact that the U.S. and Israel have clearly won this operation,” a viewer named Chuck said. “However, if there is a regime change that excludes the Ayatollahs and basically returns Iran to pre-1979, it will have been a loss. We can’t continue bombing campaigns every two years, wasting tax dollars.”

Other writers were more blunt, penning that the war is “the stupidest thing ever,” “the worst thing Trump has done,” and is “destroying MAGA.”