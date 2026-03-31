Pro-Trump Network Flooded With Messages From Voters Pissed Over Iran
Donald Trump’s war in Iran is increasingly unpopular among his base.
Trump voters across America are walking back their support for the president.
Conservative opposition to the war in Iran has poured into the pro-MAGA network Real America’s Voice. On Monday, host Jack Posobiec spent nearly 10 minutes reading mail from people who claimed they were walking away from the president over the unpopular military operation.
The letters included criticism that the war was “wasting tax dollars,” would likely halt the “likelihood of [Republican] success in the midterms,” and was a “complete betrayal and flip-flop” of Donald Trump’s “no new wars policy.”
“Cannot dispute the fact that the U.S. and Israel have clearly won this operation,” a viewer named Chuck said. “However, if there is a regime change that excludes the Ayatollahs and basically returns Iran to pre-1979, it will have been a loss. We can’t continue bombing campaigns every two years, wasting tax dollars.”
Other writers were more blunt, penning that the war is “the stupidest thing ever,” “the worst thing Trump has done,” and is “destroying MAGA.”
A good chunk of the letters focused on the economy and the soaring price of gas due to the various attacks on the Middle East’s oil reserves and processing equipment.
“Gas is $4 a gallon,” a viewer wrote.
“This economy will tank,” wrote another.
The ramifications of the war were “hurting the very people that Trump has fought for,” according to yet another disappointed viewer.
“I voted for Trump, and I want my vote back,” wrote one former supporter. Another noted that this campaign was “the opposite of what I voted for.”
“I’m going independent, but will likely never vote again,” one Republican wrote in a letter to the network.
So far, more than 1,937 people have been killed in Iran, including dozens of political leaders, according to Al Jazeera. At least 13 U.S. soldiers have also lost their lives in the war, and more than 300 have been wounded. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted Monday that the conflict would be resolved in the coming weeks, though military officials have indicated that the war could rage for months or even years.