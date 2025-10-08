Is the Supreme Court Teeing Up a Broader Attack on LGBTQ Rights?

One prong in the court’s traditional test for identifying a suspect classification is whether or not the protected trait is an “immutable characteristic.” Three of the court’s conservatives—Thomas, Alito, and Barrett—said in Skrmetti that they would have upheld the Tennessee law because gender identity was not immutable and therefore failed the court’s traditional test. Their interpretation, which was not adopted by the court itself, would make it impossible for transgender Americans to challenge discriminatory laws against them on equal-protection grounds.

If ADF gets the court’s conservative majority to say that sexual orientation isn’t an immutable characteristic, even in passing, then it would be a significant reversal for LGBTQ rights in future cases. Congress and the states would still be able to enact antidiscrimination protections for gay and lesbian Americans by statute, but the doors of the courts would close in places where lawmakers took no such steps.

The Supreme Court can resolve this case on other grounds, and it most likely will. The question is whether it will lose sight of the real stakes in this case—the well-being of the LGBTQ youth who will be pressured by unsympathetic families and communities to “change” their sexual orientation or gender identity through unproven and unscientific “treatments”—or the broader implications that a ruling for the plaintiff could have for LGBTQ rights in general. A decision will likely come in the first half of next year.