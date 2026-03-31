Kristi Noem’s Husband Reportedly Likes to Cross-Dress as a Busty Woman
Byron Noem isn’t exactly denying the report, or the photos.
The Daily Mail has reported that Byron Noem—husband of the proudly anti-LGBTQ former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem—likes to dress in drag as a large-breasted woman in his spare time. Mr. Noem has not exactly denied the report.
The piece, published on Tuesday, asserts that Noem was an active buyer and participant in the online “bimbofication” community, where he confessed he was into “huge, huge ridiculous boobs” according to one model, and allegedly sent at least $25,000 to different members of said community. The Daily Mail obtained multiple messages and selfie photos of a man who does look exactly like Mr. Noem donning fake breasts and pursing his lips.
According to messages seen by the conservative British tabloid, Byron, under the pseudonym “Jason Jackson,” had extensive text and audio contact with one model.
“How are your boobs?” he asked the model. “Would you ever go bigger?” When she sent him a topless photos of her breasts, “Jason” replied with his own, stuffing two large balloons in a crop top.
“You turn me into a girl,” he said. “Should I put on leggings?” The PayPal account tied to the pseudonym shows multiple payments to the model between $500 and $1,000.
“He’d say, ‘I love my wife, I want to get better,’” the model said. “Then he’d disappear, come back, and start again.”
Byron didn’t deny any of the photos or messages when The Daily Mail reached out to him. But he did deny endangering national security or making any comments about his wife.
This development is deeply ironic given how homophobic and transphobic the bulk of the GOP is. Byron’s actions are the kind of thing Republicans crusade against—and only expect godless liberals to do, not strong conservative fathers married to former Trump Cabinet members.
The last time Bryon was in the news was when his wife was repeatedly questioned about her alleged affair with Corey Lewandowski while he sat right behind her at a congressional hearing.
Spokespersons for former Secretary Noem told The New York Post that she is “devastated” and “blindsided” by the news.