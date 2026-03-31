Trump’s New Gift to Crypto and Private Equity: Access to Your 401(k)

Free-market zealots have long wanted to gamble with the retirement savings of Americans. Republicans regularly fantasize about privatizing Social Security, handing over a wildly popular pillar of the social safety net to the whims of Wall Street. But the public strongly opposes the idea, so the president has turned to the next best thing. It’s the latest brazen example of Trump socializing risk and privatizing profit through his own pitiless brand of market capitalism—and yet another opportunity for him to haul off with loot on the backs of the American people.

It should shock no one that Trump is delivering a giant gift to the crypto industry. He and his family own billions of dollars worth of crypto and related investments, and will personally benefit as swarms of new buyers push up the price of those assets. The newly-departed head of the White House crypto working group, which wrote the administration’s crypto policy, was a pro-crypto billionaire. And Trump’s minions have dramatically reduced regulatory oversight of the industry while acting as its de facto marketing arm.

“What you see here is a continuation of the Trump administration’s fundamentally corrupted approach toward policy, which appears designed to benefit the financial backers of his campaign and his family investments,” said Todd H. Baker, a Senior Fellow at the Richman Center for Business, Law and Public Policy at Columbia Business and Law Schools. “You have a major desire to boost the troubled crypto asset business, which is really a form of gambling unsupported by any productive economic activity.”