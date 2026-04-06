Trump Tries to Sell Iran Rescue Mission as Movie: “Boom Boom Boom”
The president is so desperate to pitch this as a movie he nearly spilled state secrets.
At a press conference Monday afternoon, President Trump nearly spilled state secrets as he rambled about how the U.S. rescued an Air Force officer after his plane was shot down in Iran.
Trump described the location as if it was from a movie, saying “you could call it central casting if you were doing a movie for location” and calling it “probably the toughest area of Iran.”
Later, Trump’s account of the late-night mission was barely coherent, as he mentioned how a rescue plane was on a “farm without a runaway” with “wet sand.”
“And it eats planes alive, and we’re waiting, and we’re saying, ‘I hope that one can land and take off.’ And they came in like magic, boom, boom, boom, one after another, it was like genius, so impressed by that,” Trump said.
“They came in so fast and so hard, and these guys knew exactly what to do. ‘Let’s go, come on, get in, let’s go,’ bwah,” Trump raved, miming a plane taking off. “They came one after another, not at the same time. They don’t want to come at the same time. They had to come right after each other. They didn’t have any room. There was barely any room to land. Tiny little patch of very wet earth and sand.”
Trump appeared so desperate to sell the rescue mission as a movie that he nearly spilled state secrets in the process.
“How many men did you send together, approximately, to the operation?” Trump asked General Dan Caine in the middle of one of his rants.
“Uhhh, I’d love to keep that a secret,” Caine replied.
“It was hundreds,” Trump replied, laughing. “He’s pretty good. Is he central casting?”
Trump’s words and actions in recent years have led many, including medical professionals, to believe that he is experiencing cognitive decline, and this wasn’t even the first such instance of the day. In the morning, alongside someone in an Easter Bunny costume, he told a crowd of children at the White House for the annual Easter Egg Roll that “we have the greatest military, the most powerful military in any place in the world. You saw what happened with Venezuela.”
As the president seems to get worse and worse, will anyone of consequence—Republicans in Congress, the president’s Cabinet, or members of his family—try to rein him in for the good of the country?