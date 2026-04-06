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Trump Tries to Sell Iran Rescue Mission as Movie: “Boom Boom Boom”

The president is so desperate to pitch this as a movie he nearly spilled state secrets.

President Trump places his index finger on his forehead
Kent Nishimura/AFP/Getty Images

At a press conference Monday afternoon, President Trump nearly spilled state secrets as he rambled about how the U.S. rescued an Air Force officer after his plane was shot down in Iran. 

Trump described the location as if it was from a movie, saying “you could call it central casting if you were doing a movie for location” and calling it “probably the toughest area of Iran.”

Later, Trump’s account of the late-night mission was barely coherent, as he mentioned how a rescue plane was on a “farm without a runaway” with “wet sand.” 

“And it eats planes alive, and we’re waiting, and we’re saying, ‘I hope that one can land and take off.’ And they came in like magic, boom, boom, boom, one after another, it was like genius, so impressed by that,” Trump said.

“They came in so fast and so hard, and these guys knew exactly what to do.  ‘Let’s go, come on, get in, let’s go,’ bwah,” Trump raved, miming a plane taking off. “They came one after another, not at the same time. They don’t want to come at the same time. They had to come right after each other. They didn’t have any room. There was barely any room to land. Tiny little patch of very wet earth and sand.” 

Trump appeared so desperate to sell the rescue mission as a movie that he nearly spilled state secrets in the process. 

“How many men did you send together, approximately, to the operation?” Trump asked General Dan Caine in the middle of one of his rants.

“Uhhh, I’d love to keep that a secret,” Caine replied.

“It was hundreds,” Trump replied, laughing. “He’s pretty good. Is he central casting?”

Trump’s words and actions in recent years have led many, including medical professionals, to believe that he is experiencing cognitive decline, and this wasn’t even the first such instance of the day. In the morning, alongside someone in an Easter Bunny costume, he told a crowd of children at the White House for the annual Easter Egg Roll that “we have the greatest military, the most powerful military in any place in the world. You saw what happened with Venezuela.” 

As the president seems to get worse and worse, will anyone of consequence—Republicans in Congress, the president’s Cabinet, or members of his family—try to rein him in for the good of the country?

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Trump Threatens to Jail Journalist Who First Reported Missing Airman

Donald Trump issued the nonsensical threat to a supposed leaker and an unnamed media company.

Donald Trump speaks at a podium during a press conference
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Donald Trump announced his plans to arrest and detain the individual that first reported the missing airman in Iran—as soon as he figures out who it is.

In the midst of a sprawling, nonsensical speech at the White House Monday, the president claimed that the government was going to hunt down the identity of the government employee that first revealed there was a second airman lost in Iran.

“But these two extraordinary rescues—because there were two, and as you probably know we didn’t talk about the first one for an hour. Then somebody leaked something—which, we’ll hopefully find that leaker. We’re looking very hard to find that leaker,” Trump said.

“They basically said, ‘We have one and there’s somebody missing.’ Well they didn’t know there was somebody missing until this leaker gave the information,” Trump continued.

Trump’s plan, however, apparently depends on expecting the countless news outlets that reported on the search and rescue mission to give up their sources.

“We’re going to go to the media company that released it and we’re going to say, ‘National security, give it up or go to jail.’ And we know who and you know who we’re talking about. There’s some things you can’t do,” Trump said.

An F-15 fighter jet was downed by Iranian fire early Friday. It was immediately understood when the plane went down that there were two crew members aboard. Each F-15 jet is manned by two crew: a pilot and a weapon systems officer.

The pilot of the two-seater aircraft was rescued later that day, but the search and rescue operation for the injured weapon system officer stretched until Sunday, when they were miraculously rescued from a crevice in the Iranian mountains. Iranian forces were also rushing to locate the fallen U.S. soldier, even placing a bounty on the crew member’s head.

Trump further suggested Monday that Iran’s bounty was the fault of the American media, who he claimed should not have revealed any information about the missing crew member.

The president did not share any names as to the leaker, the journalists, or the media outlets that he believed had publicized the story. But after his comments, some members of the press pointed toward Fox News and The Washington Post for being amongst the first to land the scoop.

Yet those media companies were not the only ones to report that one member of the military had been unaccounted for after the initial rescue on Friday: Reuters also reported at the time that just one of the aircrew had been rescued. Hours later, the outlet reported that a search and rescue was underway.

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Hegseth Claims Rescued Pilot in Iran Is Like … Jesus?

The defense secretary made a bizarre claim while trying to describe the rescue mission.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth points a finger
Kent Nishimura/AFP/Getty Images

A boisterous Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth compared one of the rescued fighter pilots downed in Iran to Jesus Christ resurrecting from the dead and emerging from his tomb on Easter Sunday.

Hegseth made an appearance at President Trump’s briefing Monday regarding the two U.S. fighter pilots who were extracted from Iran after being shot down on Friday.

“One downed airman evaded capture for more than a day, scaling rugged ridges while hunted by the enemy. When he was finally able to activate his emergency transponder, his first message was simple, and it was powerful. He sent a message: ‘God is good,’” Hegseth said. “In that moment of isolation and danger his faith and fighting spirit shown through.”

“You see, shot down on a Friday, Good Friday. Hidden in a cave. A crevice, all of Saturday. And rescued on Sunday, flown out of Iran as the sun was rising on Easter Sunday. A pilot reborn, all home and accounted for, a nation rejoicing. God is good,” Hegseth continued, laying it on incredibly thick as if writing the script to his dream Taylor Sheridan movie.

The frequency in which Hegseth injects his rabid, militant brand of Christianity into any public event is exhausting. The pilot who went down was not like Jesus Christ. He was sent to the Middle East to either surveil or bomb infrastructure and civilians alike. And it’s hard to understand why the very first message he sent out while trapped in a crevice while being hunted by Iranians was “God is good,” and not “HELP ME!!!” immediately followed by coordinates.

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Toddler Sexually Abused After Immigration Agents Took Her From Her Mom

The child’s father, a legal permanent resident in the U.S., alleges that his daughter suffered sexual abuse at the foster home where the government placed her.

The U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona
Olivier Touron/AFP/Getty Images
The U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona

A three-year-old girl’s family alleges she was sexually abused in foster care after being separated from her mother by immigration enforcement, The Associated Press reported Sunday.

After crossing illegally through the U.S.-Mexico border near El Paso, the girl was removed from her mother’s custody and placed in a foster home by the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR). Five months later, the girl was returned to the custody of her father, a legal permanent U.S. resident, and he learned that his daughter had allegedly been abused by another child in the same home.

The young girl’s father had tried repeatedly to reunite with his daughter, but his efforts were stalled as the government told him it couldn’t make an appointment to take his fingerprints. “She was so long in there,” he told the AP. “I just think that if they would have moved faster, nothing like that would have happened.”

A caregiver in the foster home discovered that the girl’s underwear was on backwards, and the girl told her she’d been abused multiple times, causing bleeding. The girl underwent a forensic exam and an interview, and the findings were reported to law enforcement. The older child who’d committed the abuse was removed from that foster program.

The girl’s father told the AP that he was simply told there had been an “accident.”

“I asked them, ‘What happened? I want to know. I’m her father. I want to know what’s going on,’ and they just told me that they couldn’t give me more information, that it was under investigation,” the father said.

Lauren Fisher Flores, the attorney representing the young girl, said, “To have your child abused while in the government’s care, to not understand what has happened or how to protect them, to not even be told about the abuse, it is unimaginable.

“Children deserve safety and they belong with their parents.”

Fisher Flores said that legal intervention helped prompt the processing of the father’s sponsorship application.

The Trump administration has dramatically increased the burden for families hoping to facilitate the release of children placed in ORR’s custody. Sponsors now face stricter documentation requirements and even risk arrest themselves. In 2025, the average number of days a supposedly “unaccompanied” child spends in ORR’s care jumped to 117 from 30.

The Trump administration has taken thousands of children into custody. At the end of February, there were more than 2,300 children in ORR’s care, and roughly 300 placed in foster care.

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Republican Congressman Caught Asking Another Staffer for Nudes

Representative Tony Gonzales was already facing a scandal after he had an affair with a staff member who later committed suicide.

Representative Tony Gonzales speaks at a news conference in the Capitol.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Representative Tony Gonzales in 2023

Republican Representative Tony Gonzales is again in trouble for pursuing a sexual relationship with one of his staffers.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that Gonzales, when he was first running for Congress in 2020, pestered one of his campaign aides for nude photos and sex. The woman, who asked the Express-News to keep her identity secret, said that she declined Gonzales’s entreaties, even though he asked her for nude photos more than 12 times in three days and met her twice at her home at night to discuss work.

The woman, who worked as the political director for Gonzales’s 2020 congressional campaign but now volunteers for GOP nominee Brandon Herrera, said she approached the newspaper after she heard about his affair with staffer Regina Santos-Aviles in 2024 and its tragic aftermath, sharing the messages with the Express-News. Gonzales had begun the affair after pressing Santos-Aviles for “sexy pics” and describing his favorite sexual positions.

The two would spend time together at another staffer’s cabin in Uvalde, Texas, and one day after Gonzales won his election primary in May that year, Santos-Aviles revealed the affair to the rest of the office. That led to a downward spiral for her, as meetings she set were canceled, Gonzales stopped his regular travels to Uvalde, and her husband became aware of the affair.

Santos-Aviles began taking antidepression medication, and in August, attempted suicide but survived. The next month, though, she set herself on fire and died the next day. Gonzales didn’t attend her funeral. Last month, under pressure from House Republican leadership over the scandal, Gonzales announced that he wouldn’t run for reelection.

“He obviously pursued, pursued, pursued [Santos-Aviles] like he did with me,” the former campaign staffer said to the Express-News. “I never took him serious.… It wasn’t until this poor girl died that I thought, ‘No, this guy is pure evil.’”

“This behavior needs to stop,” she added.

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Iran Rejects Ceasefire Deal Despite Trump’s Threats of War Crimes

Iran’s response followed an all-night conversation with Vice President JD Vance and an expletive-laden social media post from Donald Trump.

Donald Trump gestures while speaking from the White House balcony
Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Iran will not accept anything short of a complete end to the war.

The country’s leadership rejected a ceasefire Monday by way of Pakistani mediators, despite Donald Trump’s imminent threats to raze the nation to the ground.

Iran’s ideal proposal consists of 10 clauses, which include ending regional conflicts, lifting sanctions, reconstruction of the nation, and securing protocols for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, reported Reuters.

The rejection follows efforts by Vice President JD Vance and special envoy Steve Witkoff, who were reportedly on the phone “all night” with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir, a source told Reuters.

Trump set a Tuesday night deadline for Iran to agree to a deal with regard to reopening the Strait of Hormuz to international oil trade, promising practically every form of violent retaliation should the country’s leadership refuse to do so.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!” Trump posted to Truth Social on Sunday.

Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell—JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he added.

In another post to his social media platform, Trump wrote: “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time.”

Situated between Iran and the United Arab Emirates, the strait funnels approximately one-fifth of all crude oil shipments. Most of that oil is moved toward China or India. In 2024, the U.S. imported roughly 500,000 barrels of crude oil per day through the strait, accounting for about 7 percent of total U.S. crude imports, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The price per barrel has exploded due to the strait’s closure, pushing gas over $4 per gallon in most states (in California, gas in some counties has leapt past $7 a gallon). Diesel shot up by 20 cents over the last week alone.

But beyond the dollars and cents, the war has cost the lives of more than 2,000 people in Iran, including dozens of political leaders, according to Al Jazeera. At least 13 U.S. soldiers have also been killed in the war, and more than 300 have been wounded.

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Trump Gives Deranged War Speech While Standing Next to Easter Bunny

The White House Easter Egg Roll got off to a pretty weird start.

Donald Trump speaks at a microphone on a balcony. Melania Trump stands to his right and someone in an Easter Bunny costume stands to his left.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive with the Easter Bunny for the White House Easter Egg Roll on April 6.

President Trump used his Easter Monday speech to boast about his deadly war on Iran while flanked by the first lady and the Easter Bunny.

“So today is a very special day. It’s a day where we celebrate Jesus. It’s a day where we celebrate religion,” Trump said Monday morning at the White House Easter Egg Roll, his voice devoid of enthusiasm. He then went on his usual spiel about how the U.S. is doing better than ever, before pivoting to the war on Iran and the rescue of two downed American fighter jet pilots.

“I just wanna say we have a great military. We have the greatest military, the most powerful military in any place in the world. You saw what happened with Venezuela,” Trump continued, referring to the illegal kidnapping of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. The crowd cheered. “Our warriors are the greatest fighters on earth,” he added.

Then more rambling about eggs, fake news, the Easter decorations, and how we’re “the hottest country in the world.”

Only Trump could turn what’s meant to be a short, sweet speech about Jesus Christ and the meaning of rebirth and resurrection into a speech about himself and the destruction he’s imposing across the globe. Especially while someone in an Easter Bunny costume is standing there like JD Vance at the State of the Union.

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This Is What Trump Thinks Makes You a Domestic Terrorist

The FBI included a detailed list of what constitutes domestic terrorist activity in the 2027 budget.

FBI Director Kash Patel stands next to Donald Trump, who speaks at a podium in the Oval Office
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
FBI Director Kash Patel and Donald Trump in the Oval Office

Donald Trump is asking for more money to hunt so-called “domestic terrorists” on the left—and it seems like they’re talking about you.

Buried in the FBI’s 2027 budget request to Congress was a request for funding efforts to implement the National Security Presidential Memorandum (NSPM-7), a national security strategy targeting supposed anti-American activity on the left that Trump signed in September, independent journalist Ken Klippenstein reported Sunday. The FBI requested funding for the recently created NSPM-7 Joint Mission Center, which brings together personnel from across 10 agencies working “to proactively identify networks and prosecute domestic terrorist and related criminal actors.”

What exactly are they looking for? Well, anything they disagree with.

“Commonly, this violent conduct relates to views associated with anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, and anti-Christianity; support for the overthrow of the U.S. Government (USG); extremism on migration, race, and gender. And hostility towards those who hold traditional American views on family, religion, and morality,” the budget stated.

According to the FBI, publicly expressing beliefs as banal as a critique of capitalism are now considered precursors for domestic terrorist activity.

Under NSPM-7, the Trump administration aims to target community organizers and protesters on the left. “Domestic terrorists exploit a variety of popular social media platforms, smaller websites with targeted audiences, and encrypted chat applications,” the budget stated. “They use these platforms to recruit new adherents, plan and rally support for in-person actions, and disseminate materials encouraging radicalization and mobilization to violence.”

The FBI requested $166.1 million and 328 positions, including five attorneys and 130 special agents, for its counterterrorism activities in the coming fiscal year, including plans to “implement National Security Presidential Memorandum / NSPM-7 requirements.”

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ICE Raids Military Base to Arrest Newlywed Soldier’s Wife

Detaining a military spouse is egregious even for Trump’s immigration crackdown.

ICE agents
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

ICE agents entered a military base in Louisiana last week and detained the newlywed spouse of a U.S. Army staff sergeant.

Annie Ramos, 22, came to the U.S. from Honduras when she was a toddler, and did not have a criminal record. She became engaged to Matthew Blank on New Year’s Day, and the two were married only weeks ago, in late March. Last week, the pair checked in at the Fort Polk, Louisiana, base where Blank works, planning to begin the process that would allow her to move in with him on the base and receive military benefits.

Instead, after they presented Ramos’s Honduran passport, her birth certificate, their marriage license, and Blank’s military identification, base personnel called a supervisor. Then, someone from the base’s criminal investigation division was contacted, who said he would call Homeland Security and ICE. That officer told the couple that Ramos would be detained.

“Our plan was to drive over, bring her to the office to get her military ID and activate her military spouse benefits,” Blank told The New York Times. “She was going to move in after the Easter weekend. Instead, she got ripped away from me.”

When undocumented immigrants marry U.S. citizens, they are supposed to become eligible for permanent residency, and then they can apply for citizenship three years later, even if they were issued a prior deportation order, as Ramos was when she was 22 months old. Ramos and Blank had hired an immigration lawyer before they were married to take care of the situation.

“I knew she didn’t have status,” Blank said. “We were doing everything the right way.”

Ramos was handcuffed, separated from her husband and new parents-in-law, who drove the couple to the base, and taken to a building that Blank said “looked like an interrogation room.” Three Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrived and told Blank’s mother, Jen Rickling, that they didn’t have a choice before taking Ramos away.

In Donald Trump’s second term as president, the government hasn’t hesitated to detain a father trying to visit his baby in the NICU, Afghan refugees who worked with the U.S. military for more than a decade, and even journalists covering ICE. Detaining a military spouse is an egregious step in the Trump administration’s mass deportation agenda.

ICE has already been deployed to military bases to target the family members of military recruits on graduation and visiting days, but coming specifically to arrest a military spouse who was preparing a green card application, as Ramos was, is something else.

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New Video Busts ICE Lie About Immigrant Beating Agent With a Shovel

Turns out ICE lied about another Minneapolis shooting.

An ICE agent walks to a house in the snow (the back of his vest, with the word ICE, is pictured).
Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg/Getty Images

It appears that federal immigration authorities have once again lied about an ICE shooting in Minneapolis.

New footage obtained by The New York Times exposes how Immigration and Customs Enforcement lied about one of its agents being beaten with a shovel and broom—and reveals why the agency likely dropped charges against the immigrant they shot.

In January, rideshare delivery driver Alfredo Alejandro Aljorna realized he was being followed by ICE agents. The agents claimed he “recklessly zigzagged through traffic,” while Aljorna claimed the agents were purposefully trying to ram his car. When he arrived home, his roommate and fellow Venezuelan immigrant Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis was standing outside shoveling snow. When Sosa-Celis dropped the shovel and turned around to run inside he was shot in the leg by the ICE agents. The bullet that hit Sosa-Celis ended up stuck in the house near a children’s playset.

ICE’s version of events? That Aljorna and Sosa-Celis were assaulting them with a broom and a shovel for nearly three minutes, justifying their use of force. Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem even called it an “attempted murder of federal law enforcement,” and the men were charged with assault. Now it’s abundantly clear that was a complete lie.

New footage of the incident captured by a city camera at a nearby intersection shows Sosa-Celis throwing the shovel aside as he flees, directly contradicting the agents’ claims. Instead of three minutes, like ICE claimed, the episode lasted about 12 seconds. And yet both Sosa-Celis and Aljorna were jailed for weeks afterward.

“There is a snow shovel there, but it doesn’t appear it ever gets used as a weapon,” Minneapolis police chief Brian O’Hara said after reviewing the video. “There is no bludgeoning or anything.… It sounds like an unarmed person got shot running away.”

It’s hard to describe just how despicable this is. Two men were virtually randomly accosted by ICE agents. They shot one in the leg. Then the federal government called them murderers and hit them with heavy charges, all for video footage to invalidate it all.

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