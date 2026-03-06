GOP House Nominee Has Bragged About His Copy of Mein Kampf—and More
Meet Brandon Hererra, Republicans’ new nominee for Congress.
On Thursday, Texas GOP Representative Tony Gonzales dropped his reelection bid in Texas’s 23rd district amid an ethics investigation into reports that he had an affair with one of his staffers who later killed herself. His primary opponent—and now de facto GOP nominee—is Brandon Herrera, who is going viral for being a Nazi apologist.
Herrera, a right-wing, pro-gun YouTuber who goes by “The AK Guy,” has plenty of troubling red flags.
On Friday, a recent podcast clip began circulating featuring Herrera joking about Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf.
“That’s my copy at my house next to a bunch of the German stick grenades,” Herrera said, showing a co-host a picture on his phone. “I got the 1939 edition printed in English, just because I thought it was wild that you couldn’t buy it on Amazon, but you could buy The Communist Manifesto and Das Kapital.” Mein Kampf is very much available on Amazon, making Herrera’s lazy and ahistorical equivocation all the more troubling.
In other past clips, Hererra has goose-stepped to a Nazi song, expressed affinity toward the white supremacist Dutch settlers who fought against locals and Communists in the Rhodesian Bush War, and referred to the Civil War as the “war of Northern aggression” while wearing a Confederate-flag shirt.
“I stand by it, this shit was funny as hell,” Herrera remarked on Friday, referring to the Nazi goose-stepping reenactment.
One man tied to a massive ethics breach and brutal suicide switched out for a man who has an unhealthy obsession with the far right and its weapons. Just another day in the MAGA-verse.