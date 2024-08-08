Cognitive Decline? Experts Find Evidence Trump’s Mind Is Slowing
New research found several compelling pieces of evidence that suggest that Trump is significantly less sharp than he was at the start of his presidency.
Hints of Donald Trump’s cognitive decline have been seen for the past several months, perhaps even years, as he campaigns to return to the White House, and experts are noticing.
The health and science publication STAT spoke to several experts in memory, psychology, and linguistics about patterns in Trump’s speech, which seems to growing more incoherent. Comparing his speeches from this year to those from 2017, researchers discovered that Trump uses shorter sentences, confuses his word order more often, repeats words and topics, and frequently goes on tangents.
These changes in Trump’s speech could be due to something as benign as mood changes or as serious as the beginnings of Alzheimer’s disease, the experts said. One academic, social psychologist James Pennebaker, performed a statistical analysis of transcripts from Trump speeches between 2015 and 2024, and found telling differences in how the former president and convicted felon speaks.
Pennebaker, a professor at the University of Texas at Austin, found that Trump has increased his “all-or-nothing thinking,” using words such as “always,” “never,” and “completely.” This, along with his decrease in the use of positive words and increased references to negative emotions, could be a sign of depression, Pennebaker said.
A sharp increase in all-or-nothing thinking is linked to cognitive decline, Pennebaker added. “Another person [whose] all-or–nothing thinking has gone up is Biden,” he said.
Pennebaker also found that Trump has spoken more about the past since 2020, with less time speaking about the future, and uses simpler words and sentence structures now compared to before he was elected president. Pennebaker citied a metric for analytic thinking where Trump measures quite low on complexity of thought: Most presidents score in a 60 to 70 range in their speeches, but Trump’s speeches land him between 10 and 24.
“I can’t tell you how staggering this is,” Pennebaker told STAT. “He does not think in a complex way at all.”
During the 2024 campaign, Trump has made many gaffes, including mixing up Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, seemingly forgetting events right after they happen, and fumbling during speeches. There have been so many incidents that his opponents have even made video supercuts of his missteps. Even while he was president, former White House staffers and people like Representative Nancy Pelosi say there were clear signs of cognitive decline. With President Biden withdrawing from the 2024 election in part due to concerns over his mental acuity, perhaps Trump ought to consider whether his own mental state makes him unfit for leadership.