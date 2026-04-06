Trump Dramatically Escalates Iran Threat as He Says God Backs Him

Trump: "God is good. And God wants to see people taken care of. God doesn't like what's happening. I don't like what's happening. I've ended eight wars." pic.twitter.com/CzOEGQHoYB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2026

“You said that very little is off-limits in Iran as far as the targeting,” Politico’s Dasha Burns then asked. “Are there certain kinds of civilian targets, though, I’m thinking schools, hospitals, that you—”

“I don’t wanna talk about it,” Trump replied. “We have a plan—because of the power of our military—where every bridge in Iran will be decimated by 12 o’clock tomorrow night. Where every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding, and never to be used again. I mean complete demolition by 12 o’clock. And it’ll happen over a period of four hours, if we want it to. We don’t want that to happen. We may even get involved with helping them rebuild their nation.”

Q: Are there certain kinds of civilians targets like schools or hospitals that are off limits?



TRUMP: I don't want to tell you that. We have a plan where every bridge and power plant in Iran will be decimated by 12 o'clock tomorrow night pic.twitter.com/Rqt4qSr2Lj — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 6, 2026

This violent ultimatum doesn’t align with the Trump administration’s constant rhetoric suggesting that the war is all but won, and that the Iranian government is on its last legs. Trump’s war has already killed over 1,600 Iranian civilians. His threats would destroy vital routes and plunge thousands more into darkness, resulting in even more death and suffering.