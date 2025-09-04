Donald Trump Has Destroyed American Foreign Policy

This show of unity had an intended audience of one: Donald Trump. Just seven months into his second term, the president has upended nearly all of America’s most important alliances and inflamed many of its chief foes. Everyone—even long-standing partners like Canada and Germany—is looking for an alternative. Xi, Modi, and Putin may soon present one, isolating the U.S. even more than Trump has already done himself and creating fragmented alliances that ultimately make the world as a whole less stable and peaceful.

Ever since Trump first emerged as a political force a decade ago, a debate has raged over his foreign policy goals. Many of his backers—and even some of his detractors—have insisted that he’s a dove, a genuine departure from the bipartisan establishment that backed using America’s military might for imperialist aims. Trump himself has embraced this mantle, particularly during his 2024 campaign, when he insisted that he alone could swiftly end the wars that had been raging for years in Ukraine and Gaza; in office, he has ended neither but has nevertheless insisted he is deserving of the Nobel Peace Prize, citing a laundry list of half-baked (or nonexistent) accomplishments.

Others—again from across the political spectrum—have argued that Trump is deeply committed to sustaining and exercising America’s military strength. His defenders make the case that this is part of a larger “peace” project of sorts: that Trump will use American force clinically and ruthlessly to destroy threats and cow adversaries. Critics have argued that his use of the military is enormously reckless. His decision to bomb Iranian nuclear facilities in late June supplied grist for both arguments. It didn’t result in the worst-case scenario—the outbreak of a massive regional war—though it could have. But at the same time, it was only a qualified success, setting back Iran’s nuclear program by months rather than years (contrary to Trump’s claim that he “obliterated” its program).