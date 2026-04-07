U.S. Begins Dropping Bombs on Iran’s Bridges Ahead of Trump Deadline
The U.S. and Israel are now bombing bridges in Iran—and a key island—ahead of Trump’s supposed deadline.
The Israel Defense Forces are ordering Iranian civilians not to use the trains, warning that their lives would be at risk if they do so even ahead of President Trump’s 8 p.m. E.T. “deadline.”
“Urgent Warning to Users and Train Passengers in the Country of Iran. Dear Citizens, for the sake of your security, we kindly request that from this moment until 21:00 Iran time, you refrain from using and traveling by train throughout Iran,” the IDF Farsi account posted on X. “Your presence on trains and near railway lines endangers your life.”
Trump warned on Easter Sunday—and on the following day—that all bridges and power plants in Iran would be bombed if the country did not make a deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday evening. But it appears that deadline wasn’t so firm, as bridges across the country are already being targeted. So far, bridges near the Qom, Kashan, and the Tabriz-Zanjan highway have all been struck.
The U.S. also bombed Kharg Island, a key oil export hub for Iran, overnight.
Now, according to the IDF, civilians can’t even take the train to travel within their own country. Remember when these people wanted to liberate Iranians?