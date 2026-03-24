Republican Senator Says Trump to Blame for TSA Nightmare

“Senator Thune submitted that to President Trump, as is his right. He said no. No deals with the Democrats,” Kennedy continued. “It would’ve worked. We could’ve had TSA paid by the end of the week. But the president said no deal.”

Sen. John Kennedy admits on Fox News that the Republicans and Democrats reached a deal to fund TSA, but Trump said, “No. No deals with the Democrats.”



Kennedy says, “It would have worked. We could have had TSA paid by the end of the week.”



This is the Trump shutdown! pic.twitter.com/VTsjYI5Bkw — Travis Akers 🇺🇸 (@travisakers) March 23, 2026

The next day, Kennedy went back on Fox News and claimed that Trump had “reconsidered and may be on board. I don’t know for certain.”

Sen. Kennedy on his plan to reopen all of DHS with the exception of ICE: "I talked to Thune last night and he says the president has reconsidered and may be on board" pic.twitter.com/j3jgUBuxOf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 24, 2026

Kennedy’s statements shatter any and all GOP arguments that Democrats are somehow at fault for this partial shutdown. He plainly admitted that this could have all been wrapped up before the weekend, but Trump himself struck it down. All the lines, the chaos, the delays, and the empty pockets are on the president.